Warner hilariously says he can't suplex opponents like Greenlaw originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Fred Warner is among the best defensive players in the entire NFL, but that doesn't mean he can do everything that 49ers teammate Dre Greenlaw is capable of.

Warner and Greenlaw have developed incredible chemistry during their five years together in the Bay, something that the three-time All-Pro revealed happened instantaneously when the pair became teammates in 2019.

"The thing that was apparent from the jump was that me and him [Greenlaw] had great chemistry when we were out there on the field," Warner told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on "49ers Talk." "The way that we played off of each other, even back then when we were so young, it's like we both knew where we were going to be and we kind of just had that good feel about one another."

Greenlaw got thrust into a prominent role during his rookie season after incumbent starter Kwon Alexander missed eight games during the 2019 NFL season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle.

Over that span, Greenlaw played so well that by the time Alexander returned from injury, the rookie linebacker had solidified his spot as a starter next to Warner, a role he has held ever since.

"When Kwon got healthy, they were like, 'Dre is playing so good, we can't take him off the field,' Warner explained. "Kwon did a phenomenal job, I think he tore his pec or his bicep, something crazy. I think he did both in one season. He came back and got himself healthy for the playoffs.

"They said, 'Kwon, you're going to be the SAM, and we're going to keep Dre at WILL,' because he was playing too good, you got to keep him at the position. All the things that he can do in terms of the stuff that he's got in his body, some of the stuff I just can't do it."

Warner then hilariously told Maiocco that he does not possess the ability to suplex opponents the way Greenlaw does, citing a play made by his teammate during a thrilling win over the New Orleans Saints back in 2019.

"Picking guys up, suplexing them," Warner shared. "I remember that play in New Orleans, they ran a screen play and he [Greenlaw] takes [Saints running back] Alvin Kamara and lifts him up and dumps him. Little stuff like that you could see right away that this dude had something special about him."

Warner and Greenlaw have since become a fixture on a string of vaunted 49ers defenses, with the pair both in the top five in career playoff tackles in the franchise's storied history.

The dynamic duo faces a tough challenge in Super Bowl LVIII. They are tasked with slowing down Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he seeks his third Super Bowl ring.

