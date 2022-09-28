Warner gauges next steps for 49ers with Garoppolo in '22 season
NFL Network's Kurt Warner gauges the next steps for the San Francisco 49ers with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2022 NFL season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Rondé Barber breaks down some of the biggest plays from Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers
More details inevitably are emerging regarding whatever Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said to Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to draw a flag that extended a drive that otherwise would have been ending with a punt. Per a league source, the post-game report from referee Shawn Smith said that Jones used “disturbing language,” and that there [more]
The ManningCast is so good because it’s just a couple of guys who know a thing or two about football talking about football. It’s loose, it’s unscripted, it’s fun. And it sometimes includes poking a little harmless fun at a team, a player, a coach, whoever. Eli Manning did that on Monday night, regarding the [more]
If Mac Jones is going to be out several games and the Patriots want to add some quarterback depth, the free agent market is one place to look. Here's a list of the best options available.
The year is 2022 and Mickey Mouse is out here catching strays.
Aaron Rodgers still has plenty of respect for Bill Belichick and provided a good example of why the Patriots head coach is so good at his job.
The chess community has been yelling about this all month.
Considering teams play just six or seven home games a year, it might seem bizarre for college football to struggle with fan engagement. But it's a real thing.
Former NFC North and Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams is not happy with his new team's 0-3 start.
It was another wild college football weekend. Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address the dramatic games and events in our College Football Fix podcast.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 4 of the season including Buffalo at Baltimore, Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco, and Kansas City at Tampa Bay
The Bills had a long list of injured players Wednesday as they begin to get ready to play Baltimore.
One former Patriots assistant believes the high volume of turnovers could cost Mac Jones his job
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is on the same side as Ken Dorsey after the Bills offensive coordinator threw a tantrum in the coaches' booth on Sunday.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game between the Steelers and Browns saw Pittsburgh offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor pouncing on Browns linebacker Anthony Walker, after Walker was down (and, as it turned out, injured). Steelers coach Mike Tomlin possibly did not. Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that he “didn’t see the component of the play that upset [more]
Hurricane Ian’s projected path has it headed toward Tampa, Florida, which could mean the Chiefs-Buccaneers game would move well north of there.
The Eagles are kings of the NFC after three weeks. And there aren't many other Super Bowl contenders at their heels. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his "is anyone good" Power Rankings.
Peter King believes that the monumental wins Kyle Shanahan has had with Jimmy Garoppolo under center played a role in why he never burned a bridge with the veteran quarterback.
The Jaguars have shocked nearly everyone by coming out of the gate 2-1, and now the Eagles have to figure out how to deal with a team that at least seems to be a threat. By Reuben Frank
Jacksonville's 38-10 rout on Sunday not only was the Chargers' second straight defeat, but the injury list grew longer as the game wore on. Not only does quarterback Justin Herbert's rib injury remain a concern, but offensive tackle Rashawn Slater will likely miss the rest of the season due to a torn left biceps. The injuries come at the worst possible time for Los Angeles, which was already missing center Corey Linsley because of a knee issue, wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle).