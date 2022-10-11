Warner examines future of roughing-the-passer penalties after Chris Jones' flag vs. Raiders

Associated Press

For nearly two decades the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed immune to the realities of the NFL. During coach Mike Tomlin's first 15 years on the job, Pittsburgh played exactly one game in which it was eliminated from playoff contention. It's a figure that seems all but certain to climb by several multiples in 2022 after the Steelers fell to 1-4 during an embarrassing 38-3 loss to Buffalo on Sunday.