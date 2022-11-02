Warner evaluates Rd. 1 QBs from '21 draft class through first eight weeks of 2022
NFL Network's Kurt Warner evaluates Rd. 1 quarterback from the 2021 draft class through the first eight weeks of 2022.
Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that he anticipates Cooper Kupp playing Sunday against the Buccaneers. The star receiver did not practice Wednesday as part of his rehab plan for this week. Kupp has an ankle injury and is dealing with swelling but has no structural damage. The Rams also held out center Brian Allen [more]
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
The career of 32-year-old Oklahoma State football punter Tom Hutton has come to an end. Find out why.
Chase Claypool was a rising NFL star after his superb 2020 rookie season. From there his production dropped, however.
Jeff Wilson will reunite with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who became the Dolphins' head coach in 2022, as well as his former 49ers teammate and backfield mate Raheem Mostert.
When brainstorming candidates to replace Bryan Harsin, think: Who is the opposite of this coach Auburn fired? Two names fit the bill.
The Cowboys are wearing throwback helmets for Thanksgiving, as we've known for a few months.
Wednesday’s surprising news regarding a potential sale of the Washington Commanders will spark speculation as to the reason for the decision to try to sell the team. Maybe someone finally persuaded Daniel Snyder that it’s in his own best interests and the best interests of the league for him to sell. Maybe someone in Snyder’s [more]
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 10 highlighted by Tennessee at Georgia, Clemson at Notre Dame, and Alabama at LSU
The Vikings could see themselves flexed into primetime
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have an emergency podcast following all of the breaking news in college football on Monday.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has forbidden his players from leaving the team hotel while they're in Houston for Saturday's game against Texas Southern after the rapper Takeoff was fatally shot in the city early Tuesday. Houston police said the 28-year-old member of Grammy-nominated trio Migos was killed around 2:30 a.m. An argument had broken out among a group of 40 people who were leaving a party at a downtown bowling alley, police said. In a YouTube video of a team meeting, Sanders told his unbeaten squad that family and friends must visit at JSU's hotel this weekend.
Win and you're in. That should be the message for any college football coach whose team is ranked in the top seven of the initial CFP rankings.
Celtics guard Marcus Smart had a lot to get off his chest regarding a report that Ime Udoka is set to become the Nets' next head coach.
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
RIP to a Notre Dame and Los Angeles Rams great.
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
Clemson doesn't belong and Michigan does. Here is what Paul Finebaum said about the College Football Playoff rankings out this week.