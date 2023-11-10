Warner, Deubrook Area break state title scoring record, Monarchs win program's first championship

Nov. 9—VERMILLION — In the highest-scoring game in South Dakota state championship history, Warner defeated Deubrook Area 76-54 for the Class 9A state title Thursday afternoon in the DakotaDome.

The first football state championship in the program's history, the Monarchs (12-0) matched the single-scoring record for title game points. For Deubrook Area, 48 points is the most points in a loss in championship history.

Warner quarterback Hunter Cramer won the Joe Robbie Most Valuable Player award, as he completed 15-of-21 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. On defense, he had four tackles and an interception. Running back Jesiah Baum added 157 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns. The Monarchs had the ball 15 total times in the game, scoring touchdowns on 11 drives.

As a team, Warner ran for 454 yards and outgained the Dolphins 642-250. Deubrook (8-4) went for 122 running yards and 128 passing yards and only had the ball for 12 minutes of game time. Warner had a 78-29 edge in offensive plays ran.

The sides traded touchdowns for the first eight scores before Deubrook Area took a 36-29 lead on a 41-yard pass from Jace Vomacka to J.P. Rogness with 5:31 left in the first half. However, Warner immediately countered, scoring two late touchdowns on Cramer runs to take the halftime lead.

The Monarchs opened the second half with back-to-back touchdown runs from Charlie Dulany to go up 56-36. The Dolphins punched back, as Alec Mikkelsen returned both a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown to cut the Warner lead to one possession, 56-48, with 4:49 remaining in the third quarter.

Warner then scored three straight touchdowns, capped off by a 50-yard run from Baum, to salt the game away.

Rogness was great in his own right for the Dolphins, finishing with 323 total yards, including 276 in return yards, with touchdowns from 79 and 85 yards on kickoffs and a 64-yard punt return on a four-touchdown day. Deubrook's Jacob Jorenby also had an 87-yard interception return touchdown in the first quarter.