Warner details Prescott's hand injury, assesses Cowboys' future with Cooper Rush
NFL Network's Kurt Warner details Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's hand injury and assesses the Cowboys' future with QB Cooper Rush.
The 33-year-old finishes his 11-year NFL career 18th in Cowboys history in receiving yards; he'll spend more time with family. | From @ToddBrock24f7
J.J. Watt, the NFL’s three-time Defensive Player of the Year, went into atrial fibrillation last week and had to have his heart shocked.
The highly-touted rookie could be put on the active roster within the next 3 weeks after rehabbing from spinal fusion surgery in March. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Page Six reported on Tuesday that Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who have been married since 2009, have both retained divorce lawyers.
The former Chiefs quarterback knew how to cheat the NFL’s concussion protocol.
During the 49ers-Rams game at Levi's Stadium on Monday, a protestor ran on the field but was leveled by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner.
An animal rights activist group is making its presence known at U.S. sports events. This time, in painful fashion.
The latest bombshell in the scandal that has rocked the chess world to its foundation dropped on Tuesday when an investigation into the games of Hans Niemann found the American grandmaster has cheated far more frequently than previously disclosed. The 72-page report, conducted by Chess.com and initially reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, found that Niemann “likely received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games” as recently as 2020, including in events where prize money was at stake. The suspicions around Niemann, a 19-year-old who has made a meteoric ascent into the world’s top 50 over the past four years, were initially amplified last month when the world champion Magnus Carlsen first suggested, then outright declared, the American was winning through illegitimate means.
Robert Kraft reportedly disagreed with the decision to start Brian Hoyer in Week 4
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
One Patriots legend had harsh criticism for rookie cornerback Jack Jones after his performance in last week's loss to the Packers.
#Bills, Tavon Austin mutually agree to part ways:
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reflected on his pregame and postgame chats with Bill Belichick and emphasized the respect he has for the New England Patriots head coach.
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning had a little fun with a bizarre scene in 49ers-Rams that resulted in Bobby Wagner laying out a protester on the field.
A new mock draft from Pro Football Focus has the Bears taking Bryce Young at the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.
Andy Behrens pops open a six-pack of NFL stats to know heading into Week 5 of the fantasy football season.
The former champion has competed in the UFC 14 times, against 11 different fighters
The Bears are 2-2 after getting run over by the Giants. So can Ryan Poles actually evaluate talent? Was Matt Eberlfus the wrong hire? Josh Schrock dives into the overreactions ahead of Week 5.