Warner: Cowboys should maintain Cooper Rush formula once Dak Prescott returns
NFL Network's Kurt Warner: Dallas Cowboys should maintain quarterback Cooper Rush formula once Dak Prescott returns.
The Patriots placed core special teams player Cody Davis on injured reserve Tuesday. It is not known how serious Davis’ injury is, but the Patriots immediately ruled him out Sunday. He leads the Patriots in special team tackles with six and serves as the punt protector. The team used three different players — Adrian Phillips, [more]
Window open for return from IR for CB Anthony Averett and WR DJ Turner as both return to practice today
The NHL salary cap could get its first big increase since before the pandemic sooner than expected.
Cody Davis lands on IR, Tristan Vizcaino released by Patriots
The Patriots are bolstering special teams and linebacker with two new additions
So Hopkins wasn't exaggerating when he said every kick felt "like somebody stabbed you with a knife."
Who and where is Alabama expected to play this bowl season? (Hint: it's not where you'd expect)
Charles McDonald checks in with his first mock draft of this cycle, with all 31 first-round picks (remember Miami's tampering punishment?) as well as for teams who start picking on Day 2.
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay's training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. ''There's too many plays we're not making,'' Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 - his worst start after six weeks since 2012.
The Saints aren’t saying who will be starting at quarterback against the Cardinals on Thursday night, but they have announced five players who will be out of action for Week Seven. Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Wednesday that the team will be making a game-time decision about their starting quarterback. Andy Dalton and [more]
Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement about Jermaine Burton and a postgame incident after Tennessee.
According to a report from the Washington Post, the Bears are shopping Robert Quinn in the trade market.
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” [more]
When it comes to Russell Wilson, former teammates Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch are not as enchanted as the rest of the world.
NASCAR champion Joey Logano said Tuesday that Bubba Wallace's actions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday could have cost Kyle Larson his life.
The Cardinals have released their seventh regular season depth chart of the 2022 season ahead of Thursday's NFL Week 7 game against the Saints.
NASCAR suspended driver Bubba Wallace for one race following his dust-up with reigning champion Kyle Larson last weekend in Las Vegas. Wallace allegedly deliberately spun Larson's car and later shoved him multiple times and argued with an official.
The Patriots selected receiver N'Keal Harry with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 draft. But in three seasons with the franchise, Harry never lived up to that draft status. So, the Patriots traded him to the Bears in July for a seventh-round pick. Harry hasn’t played for Chicago so far in 2022, as [more]
Mac Jones deserves to be the starter over Bailey Zappe if he's healthy enough to play ... right? Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman isn't so sure.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared some relatively candid thoughts on Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry, who is set to face his former team for the first time after flaming out in New England.