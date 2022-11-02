Warner: Broncos' 'multitude of issues' almost beyond repair
NFL Network's Kurt Warner says the Denver Broncos' 'multitude of issues' almost beyond repair.
Has Bill Belichick mishandled Mac Jones this season? One NFL Hall of Famer believes so.
Here's where the Bears land on the national scale after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The Broncos traded Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins on Tuesday and they also struck a deal to bring another edge rusher to Denver from the AFC East. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to a trade with the Jets for Jacob Martin. The Broncos will send a 2024 fourth-round pick to [more]
Chase Claypool knows what he's capable of and the Bears believe his skill set is perfect to help Justin Fields and the offense continue to grow.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields said today that he was very pleased with the news that the Bears had made a trade to acquire wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers. “I was excited, of course,” Fields said. “He’s a playmaker. Big body, athletic, fast, great 50/50 ball catcher. . . . Any time you trade [more]
Giants general manager Joe Schoen said he's open to talking with Odell Beckham Jr. about signing with the team when he's fully healthy.
Yegor Sharangovich and Jack Hughes each scored and had an assist to help the New Jersey Devils beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday night.
#Saints RT Ryan Ramczyk did something vs. Pro Bowl Raiders DE Maxx Crosby no tackle has done in 28 games, via @RossJacksonNOLA:
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
Jeff Wilson will reunite with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who became the Dolphins' head coach in 2022, as well as his former 49ers teammate and backfield mate Raheem Mostert.
The Vikings could see themselves flexed into primetime
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
Here are the five biggest deals that happened and the five biggest transactions that fell through at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
Shortly after getting traded to the Miami Dolphins, Jeff Wilson Jr. logged onto Instagram and posted a heartwarming message to teammates and the passionate 49ers fanbase.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
The 2022 NFL trade deadline was wild. Which teams and players emerged as winners, and who is hoping for better luck next time?
John Lynch has earned this nickname after his history of making trades for the 49ers.
Mike Tomlin hasn't ruled out big changes this week.