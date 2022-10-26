Warner assesses Rodgers' quotes on mistake-prone teammates in 2022
NFL Network's Kurt Warner assesses Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' quotes on mistake-prone teammates in 2022.
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan met with the media on Wednesday for the first time since head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger is taking over as the starter this week and that the team plans for Ehlinger to be the starter for the rest of the season. Ryan was acquired by the Colts in [more]
Wide receiver Mike Williams is also facing an extended absence.
Colts designate S Trevor Denbow to return from the injured reserve list.
A video that made the rounds on Tuesday raised the question of whether the interception thrown on Monday night by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones struck the SkyCam cable. ESPN has issued a statement regarding the matter. “The pass from Mac Jones did not hit ESPN’s SkyCam wiring,” ESPN said. “A video circulating created that false [more]
As Yahoo Sports spoke with coaches, players and staff members around the NFL and looked at league data, a few contours of an answer emerged.
Entering the season, Green Bay was a -500 favorite to make the playoffs.
The New York football teams are finally experiencing some success.
Aaron Rodgers doesn't sound like he's taking much of the blame for the Packers' 3-4 start.
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
The Buccaneers hit a new low in the Tom Brady Era after Sunday's loss to the lowly Panthers, and former NFL coach Rex Ryan sees a clear issue with the 45-year-old QB and his team.
The trade winds have already been blustery as next Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' ugly interception in Monday night's loss to the Bears may have been the result of terrible luck.
My all-time favorite sound bite from any coach or player came six years ago next month, when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers dismissed an opinion of mine, calling me out by name and saying “don’t waste your time reading crap like that.” (I should have sent Aaron a free copy of Playmakers.) The issue came up [more]
Bailey Zappe appears to have a very different philosophy than Mac Jones when it comes to executing Matt Patricia's plays in the Patriots' offense.
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is being punished for throwing a football into the stands, but he’s keeping a good sense of humor about it. The NFL originally fined Cook $7,426 for throwing the ball into the stands. But according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL will reduce that fine to $5,941 — [more]
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Wednesday:
ESPN released a statement on claims that Mac Jones' intercepted pass hit their SkyCam wire.
Here are five ideal trade destinations for Jerry Jeudy if the Denver Broncos decide to move on from the former Alabama WR.
'He made a joke & I made a joke. It's really not serious,' Iggly Azalea said after a Raiders reporter tweeted about her halftime show performance.
Is Texas A&M the biggest dumpster fire? Ore is it Miami? What's with Clemson after benching DJ Uiagalele? College Football Fix discusses these topics.