Warner advice: Take advantage of moments

(STATS) - Any NFL prospect who goes undrafted this week knows his dream may get harder, but it can still be realized.

There are fewer better examples than quarterback Kurt Warner, who went undrafted out of Northern Iowa in 1993 yet fought his way to a career capped with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year.

Warner toiled in the Arena Football League and NFL Europe and famously worked in a grocery store before spending 12 seasons in the NFL. He was a two-time NFL MVP (1999 and 2001) and named Super Bowl XXXIV MVP after leading the St. Louis Rams to a 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Warner was back at his alma mater Monday night, sharing his life experiences with current UNI student-athletes and athletic staff members.

"You can't be afraid to fail if you want to succeed," the 46-year-old Warner said. "Life is about moments and what we do in those moments. It all comes down to what did you learn in those moments. Working at Hy-Vee, that's not how it was supposed to turn out. It's not how I dreamed it growing up. It's easy to say 'why me?' But what can I do to separate myself from everyone else? It's so easy to get your eyes off the prize. Big dreams. Big focus. Stay focused on the goal."

Warner's 90-minute message centered upon accomplishing what one sets out to do.

He didn't become a starter at Northern Iowa until his senior year, but Warner made the most of it, earning the Gateway Conference's offensive player of the year award.

"You have to commit to next-level living if you want to reach next-level dreams," Warner said. "The message is taking advantage of your moments. So often in life, we see the big things. We don't realize the smaller moments that really shaped who we are. Take advantage of your moments. Don't miss those little moments that ultimately are the ones that shape you accomplishing your big dreams. Too often they are missed."