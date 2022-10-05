Warner addresses state of Rams' offense with Stafford
NFL Network's Kurt Warner addresses state of the Los Angeles Rams' offense with quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Detroit Lions CB Jerry Jacobs returned to practice for the first time since tearing his ACL Dec. 12, about a month before Jameson Williams' injury
Manon Rheaume, who played goalie in an exhibition for the Tampa Bay Lightning 30 years ago, is now a member of the Kings' player development department.
Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles said that he looked like a "beached whale" on his failed dive tackle against the Raiders.
Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I saw Bobby Wagner taking somebody out,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.
Following the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Deebo Samuel dropped an amazing quote regarding how he views opposing defenses.
How did Mac Jones look on the practice field?
Page Six reported on Tuesday that Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who have been married since 2009, have both retained divorce lawyers.
The former Chiefs quarterback knew how to cheat the NFL’s concussion protocol.
During the 49ers-Rams game at Levi's Stadium on Monday, a protestor ran on the field but was leveled by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner.
An animal rights activist group is making its presence known at U.S. sports events. This time, in painful fashion.
The latest bombshell in the scandal that has rocked the chess world to its foundation dropped on Tuesday when an investigation into the games of Hans Niemann found the American grandmaster has cheated far more frequently than previously disclosed. The 72-page report, conducted by Chess.com and initially reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, found that Niemann “likely received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games” as recently as 2020, including in events where prize money was at stake. The suspicions around Niemann, a 19-year-old who has made a meteoric ascent into the world’s top 50 over the past four years, were initially amplified last month when the world champion Magnus Carlsen first suggested, then outright declared, the American was winning through illegitimate means.
Robert Kraft reportedly disagreed with the decision to start Brian Hoyer in Week 4
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
One Patriots legend had harsh criticism for rookie cornerback Jack Jones after his performance in last week's loss to the Packers.
#Bills, Tavon Austin mutually agree to part ways:
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reflected on his pregame and postgame chats with Bill Belichick and emphasized the respect he has for the New England Patriots head coach.
Peyton Manning hasnt played in the NFL for seven seasons, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.
A new mock draft from Pro Football Focus has the Bears taking Bryce Young at the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.