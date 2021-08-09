Warm welcome for Thunder in the City's return

Aug. 9—Whether on two, three or four wheels, thunder rumbled into Meadville on Saturday.

The thunder came from the sounds of engines — classic autos from America's muscle car era, to customized street rods, to the dozens of motorcycles that roared in the city.

The noise was all part of the return of Thunder in the City, the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce's classic car and bike show mixed with music and family-friendly fun. It was back Saturday as a one-day event in and around Meadville's Diamond Park.

Ron and Lonna McMullen of Meadville were happy for the show's return following 2020's cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We wanted to get out," Ron said. "We used to have a Corvette for about 10 years and went to various shows."

"Car shows are special," Lonna said.

Dozens of classic autos ringed Diamond Park on Saturday morning, drawing hundreds of admirers.

"It's great," said David Hager of Meadville who was with his wife, Karen. "I admire all the old cars. I had a 1968 Dodge Super Bee."

Karen was pleased with the Chamber's efforts on Thunder in the City.

"It's trying to come back and I'm all for that," she said.

The weekend event had a bit of something for everyone, which was the intent, according to Christa Lundy, executive director of the Chamber.

"It was great — we ended up with 165 cars in all," she said. "They just kept coming all day. We had more than 100 motorcycles in the bike parade. We had cruise-in music, live local bands, we had bounce houses, and people still were playing knocker ball after 8 p.m."

Whether Thunder in the City is a two-day or a one-day event next year will be evaluated with input from participants and sponsors.

"We opted for a smaller version this year," Lundy said. "It really was a good free family event."

