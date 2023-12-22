Warm weather makes for slow start to western Minnesota ice fishing

Dec. 22—WILLMAR

— Ice anglers are venturing out in small numbers on Willmar area lakes, where it's the ice more so than the bite that is the main topic for discussion.

Warmer than normal temperatures this month have meant a belated start to this winter's ice fishing season. Ice conditions vary, but ice thickness is reported mainly in the 3- to 5-inch range on shallow lakes that are ice-covered.

"Sketchy" is one assessment of the ice quality.

There's plenty of open water on areas of deeper lakes, such as Green Lake by Spicer and Koronis at Paynesville.

"They're talking about the ice; it's in the back of everyone's minds," said Shane Vernier, a conservation officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

He's seen anglers venturing out on Long Lake north of Willmar, and Ringo and Norway. Anglers are being cautious. All the anglers he has seen have limited themselves to foot travel.

That doesn't mean everyone is on foot, though. Vernier has seen some tracks indicating a few people have taken all-terrain vehicles on the ice.

To date, Vernier said he has not had to respond to any reports of anyone breaking through the ice. He'd received an anecdotal report of an individual who had broken through the ice while walking out on Norway Lake about a week earlier.

As is always the case when it comes to ice, an abundance of caution is urged, he said.

If there is a hot bite somewhere, the secret has been well-kept, which is probably a good thing.

"It's a bad combination when the fish are biting and the ice isn't good," said Dave Coahran, fisheries supervisor with the DNR in Spicer.

He said Lake Wakanda was producing some nice-sized perch and Big Kandiyohi was also offering up some opportunities, but there were no reports of consistent, hot action.

It's anything but fast and furious, agreed Brad Carlson, assistant fisheries supervisor in the office.

Anglers who are venturing out are generally doing so to fish the low-light period at dusk. One of the challenges of fishing on thin ice is to avoid spooking the fish with activity and noise, Carlson pointed out.

The slow-to-form ice cover puts the area behind the norm, but not yet into record-breaking territory. But a forecast for warm temperatures and possible rain this weekend could make for a record late ice-in date on Green Lake, according to Carlson.

Records dating back to 1952 show the latest official ice-in date for Green Lake to be Dec. 27, 2015. Koronis Lake recorded its latest ice-in date that year as well on Christmas Day.

Last year, Green Lake recorded a Dec. 4 ice-in date and in 2021 it was Dec. 8. The records show a median ice-in date of Dec. 2 for Green Lake and an average date of Dec. 3.

Ice conditions to the west are poor as well. Only a handful of people have attempted walking out on Lac qui Parle Lake, where there is plenty of open water yet, according to Steve Mitlyng, of Mitlyng's Bait and Sporting Goods at the Lac qui Parle Dam.

Strong winds broke up part of the lake and have kept most anglers away. He is hopeful that a stretch of cold weather will arrive after Christmas and make the ice that is needed.

Big Stone Lake also had some open water as of earlier this week. Artie's Bait and Tackle in Ortonville is returning down payments on fish house rentals through the year due to the ice conditions.

There is some ice fishing occurring on smaller water bodies in the western portion of the state, but neither Big Stone nor Lac qui Parle lakes are seeing many anglers, according to Chris Domeier, fisheries supervisor in Ortonville.