Warm Heart finds a gap to win the Pegasus Turf
Aidan O'Brien trainee Warm Heart accelerates down the final stretch to claim victory in the Pegasus World Cup Turf, becoming the first European-trained horse to win in the race's history.
LeBron James had 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in 47 minutes. At age 39.
Can Moore turn around the Eagles' offense?
The cheating rumors followed a couple of seemingly heated exchanges between coaches.
Port Vale has now seen two matches stopped due to a pitch invasion in 13 days.
The FA Cup produced another memorable moment on Saturday.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
Kim tied Kelly Clark for the most X Games snowboard Superpipe titles with seven. She is 23 years old.
Shiffrin was one of 12 starters who didn't finish the race.
For the second straight week, Kansas City's defense is preparing for an elusive, creative QB who can beat you in multiple ways. Can the Chiefs get the job done again in Sunday's AFC championship?
Paige Bueckers will play Saturday but Olivia Miles will not. For the second consecutive season, injuries have changed the shape of the two teams ahead of their storied rivalry matchup.
The Lions are one step from their first Super Bowl appearance.
Last year's Super Bowl field was a big talking point after the Chiefs' victory.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the NBA coaching changes in Milwaukee and DC, discuss Team USA, reveal Dan’s All-Star selections and more.
Check out this how-to guide if you're looking to play fantasy baseball for the first time or just need of a fresher.
The world has changed a lot since the Lions were last in the NFC title game.
Which teams are rising and falling just past the midway point of the 2023-24 NBA season? Dan Titus rates all 30 squads.
The Alabama sophomore will forgo his final years of eligibility to join the PGA Tour.
I also ask questions about some of the featured acts in this year’s conference championship Sunday, from how will this year’s likely MVP navigate an onslaught of pass rushers to (on-brand, for me) questions about the run game in both matchups.
With so many players performing at a high level, it's never easy narrowing down candidates for All-Star selections.