A warm Happy Valley welcome to Rutgers Wire!

Penn State and Rutgers have a long history on the football field, and the history has been rejuvenated against each other since the addition of Rutgers (and Maryland) to the Big Ten. With Rutgers joining the Big Ten, the Scarlet Knights have been an annual matchup for Penn State, with some games being played at the end of the season and others being moved around the schedule. Penn State was the first Big Ten opponent Rutgers faced when they joined the Big Ten. Although the Nittany Lions had a close call against Rutgers in the Big Ten debut for the Scarlet Knights, Penn State has managed to win every meeting in the Big Ten era of the rivalry.

Now is a great time to get caught up and see what’s going on with the Rutgers program as they enter year two of the second era of Greg Schiano as a head coach. Rutgers may have a long way to go, but Schiano has Rutgers fans feeling pretty good about the future.

