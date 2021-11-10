Warith Alatishe talks offseason shooting improvements as Oregon State 'rally together' for season-opening win vs. Portland State

Pac-12 Networks' Rich Burk and Mary Murphy speak with student-athlete Warith Alatishe after Oregon State men's basketball took down Portland State 73-64 in the season-opener on Tuesday, Nov. 9 in Corvallis. Alatishe finished 9-of-15 from the field with 21 points and eight rebounds against the Vikings. Follow Pac-12 men's basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.