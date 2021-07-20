Warith Alatishe talks with Andy Katz about his decision to return to Oregon State for another year

Beavers Edge

In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2021 roster. The elder-statesmen of the receiver group, Bradford finished the 2020 campaign with 24 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown. The 6-foot, 185-pounder played in five games for the Beavers in 2020 (four starts) and was able to get back on track as the leading man in the room after missing a portion of the 2019 season due to injury.