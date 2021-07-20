Warith Alatishe talks with Andy Katz about his decision to return to Oregon State for another year
Andy Katz catches up with Oregon State men's basketball's Warith Alatishe about his decision to return to campus for his senior year. The two also chat about the Beavers' run to the Sweet Sixteen at March Madness and how they can handle higher expectations for next season. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.