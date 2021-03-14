Warith Alatishe on Oregon State's Pac-12 Title heading into the 2021 NCAA Tournament: 'It only adds confidence to us'
Student-athlete Warith Alatishe speaks to the media after Oregon State men's basketball 70-68 victory over Colorado in the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Championship on Saturday, Mar. 13 in Las Vegas. Alatishe was named the Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player and finished with eight points, seven rebounds and two assists in the title game. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball with the Pac-12 Now App to make sure you never miss a moment of the action.