Warith Alatishe: No. 5 Oregon State 'left everything on the floor' in overtime upset of No. 4 UCLA

Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Earl Watson and Richard Jefferson catch up with No. 5 Oregon State men's basketball's Warith Alatishe after the Beavers' stunning 83-79 overtime win vs. No. 5 UCLA. Alatishe earned a double-double with a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds in the win. The victory earns the Beavers a spot in the semifinals against arch rival No. 1 Oregon on Friday at 5:30 p.m. PT/ 6:30 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Network.

