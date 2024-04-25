Wardogs advance to Final Four in national mascot competition

MIAMI, Okla.- After trouncing the Fordyce Redbugs netting almost 100% of the vote the Miami Wardogs are headed to the Final Four in the national best school mascot race.

The 10-seeded Miami faces the Hutto Hippos out of Texas.

The Wardogs had 58,307 votes or 99.67% while Fordyce’s had 93 votes.

What Is A Hutto Hippo?

According to SBLive Sports, the community traces the origins of the Hutto hippo to 1915, when a circus train carrying animals stopped to fill up with water. The hippo escaped, walked to Cottonwood Creek and stayed there so long that it delayed the train until its handlers were able to remove the animal.

