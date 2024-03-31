Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Latest fight updates and results tonight as Ben Whittaker stars on undercard

Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke will go head to head at London’s O2 Arena tonight, in a long-awaited clash for the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles.

Wardley was ordered to defend the British belt against Clarke one year ago, but the latter’s team removed him from purse bids for the fight – to the frustration of both heavyweights.

Wardley, 29, went on to stop David Adeleye in October to pick up the Commonwealth title and remain undefeated, while Clarke, 32, notched wins over Mariusz Wach and David Allen – also staying unbeaten.

Now, Wardley and the Olympic bronze medalist will finally square off, as they headline at the O2 in this highly-anticipated grudge match, with viral star Ben Whittaker among the undercard fighters.

Follow live updates and results from Wardley vs Clarke and the undercard fights, below.

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE

Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke meet in tonight’s main event – a fight one year in the making

Clarke’s team removed him from purse bids one year ago, to the frustration of both heavyweights

Unbeaten pair finally clash tonight at London’s O2 Arena, with Wardley’s British and Commonwealth belts on the line

Ben Whittaker stars on undercard along with Viddal Riley and Florian Marku vs Chris Kongo grudge match

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Callum Simpson vs Dulla Mbabe

18:28 , Alex Pattle

Round three

Decent jabs by Simpson early in this round. Now a stern left hook. He’s turning the screw, it seems.

Mbabe is put off balance by a hard right hand! But he does well to hold Simpson and buy some time to recover...

The boxers separate and Mbabe is still on unsteady legs. Simpson is trying to overwhelm his opponent with volume and speed.

Uppercut and hook by Simpson with Mbabe backed up to the ropes.

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Callum Simpson vs Dulla Mbabe

18:23 , Alex Pattle

Round two

Simpson gets right after Mbabe, backing him up to the ropes and pouring on shots. Mbabe does well to stay composed and fire back with a series of hooks.

Mbabe smartly works the body of Simpson, who fires back with a chopping right cross at close range. An uppercut lands for Mbabe, a hook for Simpson.

An uppercut by Simpson now! One of his best punches to this point.

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Callum Simpson vs Dulla Mbabe

18:19 , Alex Pattle

Round one

A segment of the O2 crowd makes itself heard, singing about “walking in a Simpson wonderland”.

Both fighters stand orthodox. Simpson sneaks a right cross through Mbabe’s guard, then another.

Mbabe tries to tie up Simpson, who doesn’t let him. Grazing uppercut by the Englishman. Simpson with a right hook to the body, as Mbabe lands a simultaneous left hook to the head.

Popping counter left hook by Simpson, as Mbabe overshoots with a wild right hook. Now Simpson throws a pair of hooks to the body.

Now there’s a “Yorkshire” chant. Mbabe with an uppercut and a hook in close. Simpson retaliates with a fine flurry, backing Mbabe into the corner, and the crowd is loving this...

Simpson with a decent right hook, just before the bell.

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Callum Simpson vs Dulla Mbabe

18:13 , Alex Pattle

Mbabe is out first, followed by Simpson, who gets a fine reception in London.

Tanzania’s Mbabe is 34-13-1 (29 KOs) as a pro, while Yorkshire boxer Simpson is 13-0 (9 KOs).

Ten three-minute rounds are scheduled here.

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Callum Simpson vs Dulla Mbabe

18:08 , Alex Pattle

Simpson and Mbabe are about to make their ring walks; their teams are in their respective corners of the ring.

British and Commonwealth champ Zak Chelli is ringside in London and has already done an interview this evening, calling for a bout with Simpson – should he overcome Mbabe here.

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE

17:52 , Alex Pattle

A reminder that main-event ring walks are expected shortly after 8.30pm BST this evening (12.30pm PT, 2.30pm CT, 3.30pm ET).

Of course, if the undercard fights go the distance, that could change. Provisionally, though, it’s nice to have a bit of an earlier main event than usual!

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Callum Simpson vs Dulla Mbabe

17:38 , Alex Pattle

The main card is due to begin shortly, with a super-middleweight bout between Callum Simpson and Dulla Mbabe getting us started.

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Alen Babic vs Steve Robinson

17:28 , Alex Pattle

Round six

Robinson’s corner didn’t save him, but the referee has! A brutal flurry of clean shots from Babic early in this round, and the official has seen enough.

Good call, even if one of Robinson’s teammates is incensed at ringside.

Alen Babic def. Steve Robinson via sixth-round TKO (0:54)

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Alen Babic vs Steve Robinson

17:25 , Alex Pattle

Round five

Babic starts the round by backing up Robinson well with jabs. The Croatian overshoots an overhand right; he really loaded up on that one.

Harsh left hook to the body of Robinson now, and a clean one to the head! Robinson has one of the most resilient chins I’ve seen in a while...

Two overhand rights hurt Robinson, and a left hook! The Briton’s right eye is closing up, and his head is jolting back with each of these punches...

Robinson’s corner might want to think about pulling him from this fight. He’s losing every round and is absorbing so much damage. Fair play to him for continuing to throw back, but the juice doesn’t seem worth the squeeze.

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Alen Babic vs Steve Robinson

17:20 , Alex Pattle

Round four

Babic comes steaming in with an overhand right before adding a left hook.

Robinson looks to get behind his jab and keep Babic at range, but there’s not much on these jabs. He lands a left hook, and his corner urges him to find “one big punch”.

But he’s in trouble again now, backed up to the ropes and eating hard shots. Somehow, Robinson survives once more and escapes!

Babic keeps marching forward, but he’s breathing heavily. Robinson lands a laboured one-two.

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Alen Babic vs Steve Robinson

17:16 , Alex Pattle

Round three

Robinson is quickly put on the back foot again. Good work from both men at close range, in the clinch. Hooks and uppercuts are landing. “Keep working, lads,” instructs the referee.

The pair separate, and Babic lands a long overhand right. Robinson comes back with a right hook. Another left hook lands for Babic, and Robinson replies with a few of his own – though they’re lacking the power of his opponent’s.

Left hook and right uppercut by Babic. How is Robinson taking these blows? And how is he still throwing back?

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Alen Babic vs Steve Robinson

17:14 , Mike Jones

Round two

A rapid combo from Babic sees him land a couple of powerful lefts from close range but Robinson takes the hits and shakes them off.

Two left hooks and a right land on the chin of Robinson who is forced onto the ropes. Robinson’s team can be heard telling him to fall behind the jab but he’s not able to.

It’s brave work from Robinson who stands up to Babic and just takes a pounding. Babic is landing regularly and it’s only a matter of time before he gets the knockout.

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Alen Babic vs Steve Robinson

17:13 , Alex Pattle

Babic is landing his left hook almost at will. There’s a sick thud to those shots, just a few metres away from where Indy Sport is positioned. Robinson’s chin is really being tested.

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Alen Babic vs Steve Robinson

17:09 , Mike Jones

Round one

The fighters receive their final instructions. The bell goes and Babic storms across the ring and gets inside Robinson’s long reach.

The big fighter lands a couple of good right-hands but Babic returns the favour and nails an uppercut through the middle.

Babic clips Robinson on the ear and almost rocks him. The big man looks a bit wobbly already. Robinson makes it to the end of the round but takes more than a few left hooks to the side of the head.

This fight won’t last much longer.

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Alen Babic vs Steve Robinson

17:03 , Mike Jones

The undercard is about to begin. Steve Robinson is introduced first and strides out to the ring before waiting for his opponent...

... Alen Babic makes his ring walk to more ominous music. He looks determined here.

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Alen Babic vs Steve Robinson

16:58 , Alex Pattle

The first fight of the night is nearly upon us!

Alen Babic and Steve Robinson will meet in a heavyweight clash, which should get under way any minute now...

Tonight’s 𝐑𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 📝



Following on from the Man City v Arsenal game, stick around for a fully stacked card 🩸⚽️



Main Event ring walks expected from 8:30pm 👊#WardleyClarke | 31.03.24 | @SkySportsBoxing | @peacock pic.twitter.com/0BC3zbhOHC — BOXXER (@boxxer) March 31, 2024

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Ben Whittaker interview

16:55 , Alex Pattle

On the undercard of Joshua Buatsi’s win against Dan Azeez in February, Ben Whittaker went viral for his showboating and slick punching en route to a victory over Khalid Graidia.

Last year, The Independent spoke to the burgeoning, unbeaten Briton about his fighting style and career in general.

Full interview:

Ben Whittaker on his life-changing moment: ‘I was bleeding and crying’

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Florian Marku and Chris Kongo in heated face-off

16:50 , Alex Pattle

In the chief support bout tonight, Florian Marku faces Chris Kongo, after the pair nearly came to blows earlier this week.

Marku told Kongo: “Sunday, I’m going to break your face, and you’re going to see that. Sunday, you’re going to pay for everything you’ve said. You are scared. After three, four rounds, you’re going to be shaking – your legs, because you are a coward.”

More here:

Florian Marku exchanges heated words with Chris Kongo in angry face-off

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: An old-school clash built on setbacks and suspicion

16:40 , Alex Pattle

Days after their fight was made official, Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke spoke to The Independent about their rivalry.

“I was probably slightly suspicious about whether we’d really get it over the line,” said Wardley at the time. “I probably still have 10 per cent reservation at the moment, but overall I’m excited. It’s a big fight on a massive stage; they’re all fantastic milestones and boxes that I’m ticking off in my career. Just fingers, toes and everything else crossed that Frazer gets there.”

Clarke added: “I don’t think relief [is the right word], because I thought it was a fight that would be made for the sake of British boxing and the division, but I was happy that we finally got it over the line, because I’m a massive boxing fan. I was glad for myself, Fabio, the broadcaster and promoter. It put a bit of a dark light on myself, Sky and Boxxer last year.”

Full preview here:

Wardley vs Clarke: An old-school clash built on setbacks and suspicion

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Main event and undercard in full

16:30 , Alex Pattle

Fabio Wardley (C) vs Frazer Clarke (British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles)

Florian Marku vs Chris Kongo (welterweight)

Ben Whittaker vs Leon Willings (light-heavyweight)

Viddal Riley vs Mikael Lawal (cruiserweight)

Callum Simpson vs Dulla Mbabe (super-middleweight)

Alen Babic vs Steve Robinson (heavyweight)

Wardley vs Clarke card in full with viral star Ben Whittaker in action

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: How to watch in UK and US

16:20 , Alex Pattle

In the UK, the fights will air live on Sky Sports. In the US, Peacock will air the action live.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

How to watch Wardley vs Clarke online and on TV tonight

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE: Start time and ring walks

16:10 , Alex Pattle

The earliest fight will begin at 5pm BST tonight (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with the main card starting one hour later, and main-event ring walks expected at around 8.30pm BST (12.30pm PT, 2.30pm CT, 3.30pm ET).

What time does Wardley vs Clarke start tonight?

Wardley vs Clarke LIVE

14:29 , Alex Pattle

Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke will go head to head at London’s O2 Arena tonight, in a long-awaited clash for the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles.

Wardley was ordered to defend the British belt against Clarke one year ago, but the latter’s team removed him from purse bids for the fight – to the frustration of both heavyweights.

Wardley, 29, went on to stop David Adeleye in October to pick up the Commonwealth title and remain undefeated, while Clarke, 32, notched wins over Mariusz Wach and David Allen – also staying unbeaten.

Now, Wardley and the Olympic bronze medalist will finally square off, as they headline at the O2 in this highly-anticipated grudge match, with viral star Ben Whittaker among the undercard fighters.