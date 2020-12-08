Warde Manuel explains why Michigan football canceled game vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Michigan Wolverines AD Warde Manuel explains Dec. 8, 2020, why the football game vs. Ohio State, which he called NCAA's best rivalry, was canceled.
If you were planning to eat dinner at halftime of Monday’s Washington-Pittsburgh game, you may have experienced an unexpected change of plans. Late in the second quarter, images appeared of Washington quarterback Alex Smith‘s lower left leg, which had blood streaming from a gash in his shin, in a way that (but for the burgundy [more]
Did Alex Smith know what he was doing when he carried the football to the sideline against the Steelers?
Hayley Hodson was a 'dream athlete' and top student. But blows to the volleyball star's head changed the course of her life. She's suing Stanford.
Reaction from around the web, after Michigan Wolverines' game against Ohio State Buckeyes canceled due to COVID-19 cases at U-M
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin offered some praise for Football Team rookie defensive end Chase Young during Monday’s game, by saying Tomlin wouldn’t want to be able to draft a player as good as Young. In footage shot by NFL Films, Tomlin approached Young on the field and told him that he would never want to [more]
The Phillies are having problems building around Harper and he has nowhere to go.
Veteran guard Jamon Brown traveled with the Eagles to Green Bay for Sunday’s game, but he reportedly parted ways with the team well before kickoff. Longtime Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn reports that Brown was kicked out of the team hotel and sent home by chief security officer Dom DiSandro on Saturday due to conduct detrimental [more]
Five quarterbacks come off the board in this new 2021 NFL mock draft, including four in the top 10
The head coach's postgame speech following Washington's win over Pittsburgh will get you fired up.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
Tough outcome for the Patriots.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick accomplished a rare feat Sunday that will be pretty hard for any other coach to match.
Dame is a real one.
After thirteen weeks of NFL action, there have been impressive performances registered by rookies and old hands alike. New stars have emerged while other quarterbacks have faltered. Having assessed the quarterbacks back in September, it is time for an updated look at the most important position in the game. A number of franchise quarterbacks have been injured, so the current starting QB will be ranked in their place. This ranking assesses each quarterback in order from best to worst, not simply who played well the week before. 1. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) - no change Mahomes continues to amaze on a weekly basis, producing special throws and creating unique passing angles. His decision making has been excellent this season, only throwing two interceptions all year. A league MVP contender. 2. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) - up 3 Rodgers has been supreme this campaign. His vision to spot the right pass and then put the ball exactly where he wants is special. Despite recently turning 37, Rodgers is playing some of the best football of his career in an exciting and well run Packers offense. The main rival to Mahomes for league MVP. 3. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) - down 1 Having been the best player in the league for the first half of the season, Wilson's staggeringly high level has fallen off. He only drops one place, however, as his offensive line has been struggling to protect him and Wilson is still making special plays. It will be interesting to see how he closes out the season. 4. Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) - no change Watson has had a fantastic season but the poor form of his team and the coaching changes made in Houston have distracted from how well he has played. Only Mahomes has thrown for more yards than Watson so far this campaign. It should also be remembered that the Texans traded away his number one target, DeAndre Hopkins, in the offseason. A special player who continues to improved markedly year on year. 5. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - down 2 The Ravens - and Jackson - have been somewhat of a disappointment this season. He has failed to live up to the MVP season he put together last year, but there is still a very talented quarterback there. Jackson's passing looks to have improved but Baltimore's scheme is simply not creating the same amount of opportunities for him to use his feet.
LeBron James kept his mask on for the drive.
Remember December 7th, 2020 as the night America learned Chase Young can fly.
We made it. For most of you, the fantasy playoffs begin this week and Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to get your roster ready for a title run. The guys hand out some free advice before diving into the quarterback position. What can we expect from Jalen Hurts? Scott and Andy take a deeper look at the running back position this week as most of the solid options are near 50% rostered in Yahoo Fantasy leagues. Is there a potential league winner out there on the wire? Wide Receiver is an interesting position heading into the playoffs thanks to players like Keke Coutee. Can the Texans wideout continue to post Will Fuller type numbers?
Harden expanding his list increases the likelihood of a trade.
So with the latest domino in Lance Lynn to fall, where else could the Yankees go for some rotation help this offseason? They’re going to need it and should be looking in that market as well.
Steelers Wire talks about how Washington players weren't shy talking about how the Steelers offense was exposed.