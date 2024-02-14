Warde Manuel addresses Juwan Howard’s future with Michigan basketball

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan basketball has been in something of a tailspin in recent months, if not the past year-plus. After winning the Big Ten and going to the Elite Eight, the Wolverines have been in decline on the hardwood, and this season has more so resembled that of Brian Ellerbe and Tommy Amaker’s tenures than that of John Beilein. It’s caused many to question whether or not favored son Juwan Howard is the right man to lead the program.

On the heels of a 29-point loss to Illinois — a team Howard has yet to beat since he arrived in June 2019 — Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel discussed the state of the basketball program after meeting with the media in an unrelated Zoom call. He says he has spoken to Howard about the state of the program in recent weeks and that he’ll continue to support the former Fab Five standout in the head coaching role.

“Juwan and I have talked, yes,” Manuel said. “And we’ll continue to have those conversations as the season goes through and I continue to support him in an effort to turn this around and win like he expects to. There’s no there’s no lack of effort from our student-athletes or coaches. And it’s a lack of execution at times and we have to be better — he knows that, they know that and expectations are high, but I will continue to have the conversations with him. And we’ll continue to support him in our program and continue to be there for him.

“It’s difficult. None of these student-athletes or coaches or staff — they’re working to win. And when it doesn’t happen, there’s no bigger disappointment than they have in the results or lack of results in the success of winning. And so they will continue to get my support and we will continue to have conversations and work through it.”

So, does that mean no changes at the top? As far as Manuel sees it, despite having lost 12 of the last 14 games, at the moment, Howard’s job appears to be safe. Whether or not that could change at season’s end remains to be seen, but at the moment, the status quo will continue.

“It would be fair to say I have not really thought about any changes in our men’s basketball program at this time,” Manuel said. “It’s one of those things that — I guess I can’t say it any clearer; I want to support Juwan to be successful and have not given any moment or thought of anything about changes at this time. And so my support is of him, of our student-athletes, and our staff.”

Michigan basketball’s next game comes on Saturday when it hosts rival Michigan State at Crisler Center at 8 p.m. EST. The Wolverines’ last game against the Spartans was an 81-62 loss in East Lansing.

