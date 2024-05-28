WAR Wrestling to induct HOF, present new matches

May 28—LIMA — WAR Wrestling will present some special features at Saturday's WAR21 event.

The local show will induct this year's Hall of Fame class at 5:30 p.m. and then move on to the main event at 7 p.m.

"This year, we booked our anniversary show to be the culmination of everything we've done the entire year," public relations manager Amanda Gesler said. "For this Hall of Fame match, we will have fathers fighting sons, grudge matches and a cage match. We have everything firing on all cylinders and on top of that we have the ceremony where we honor WAR Wrestling contestants who have been incredible for our company and left a lasting legacy for us."

WAR will induct four wrestlers and Gesler said she is looking forward to how the fans enjoy the show.

"I'm excited to see the fans celebrate with us," she said. "They're the ones that keep us going and this celebration is as much about the event itself as it is about them."

Recognizing the fans is for good reason given their role in keeping the brand alive.

"This is a celebration of everything that WAR Wrestling is and is made for and by," Gesler said. "We were really unsure if we were going to come back after COVID because it decimated professional wrestling as a whole. The only reason we came back is because of those fans and they have kept us going now for four years straight."

Gesler said several big matches will be on the table that should grab the audience's attention.

"One of the matches that I am most excited to see is the 'I Quit' match between Brandon Fields and Jean Paul Les Miserable," she said. "The only problem is that Jean Paul is a mime who has never spoken. The action actually spilled into our VIP room in the last show in April and those two just cannot get along no matter what we do."

It is hard to pick one match with so much action on the slate.

"We have so many incredible matches," Gesler said. "We have a steel cage match, a respect title match where a father and son are facing each other and a strap match with a star who just did a stint in a Broadway show in Chicago coming back after almost a year. This thing is packed wall-to-wall."

It is all part of affordable entertainment right here in Lima.

"It is quality, non-expensive entertainment happening right there in Lima," Gesler said. "We call ourselves the best-kept secret in Ohio because, for a long time, people didn't know WAR Wrestling existed. These prices are a little bit more expensive, but they are still very good quality and we can help you forget the world for three hours with a classic story of good vs. evil."

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/4dUxIRH.

Tickets are also available at Groamy's CDs and Tapes at 1206 W. Robb Ave. in Lima.

Doors will open for the general public at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at Bradfield Community Center, 550 S. Collett St., Lima.

Reach Jacob Espinosa at 567-242-0399.