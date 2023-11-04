How the war in Israel and Palestine is straining friendships

Palestinian men overcome with emotion during a search for casualties following an Israeli strike - IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS

On October 7, Hamas’s attacks on Israel killed over 1,400 people and took several hundred more hostage. Since then, a full-blown war has impacted the region, with thousands of casualties on both sides.

In the aftermath of the initial attack, reader Florence Richardson, 27, from Bristol, was horrified. “I know a couple of friends who have family members who lived in Israel so they were quite worried,” she says. “I voiced support for them early on.”

Her personal relationships have an effect on which side she sees eye-to-eye with. “I can’t say I know someone who is based in Gaza… I guess it’s a bit more personal to me.”

Florence, like many others, finds herself at the centre of a storm with friends leaning in different ideological directions.

“I do strongly condemn Hamas… but I can’t say I fully endorse the Israeli government either. They’re not the most ethical with their approach,” she explained.

She underscores the difficulty in engaging in critical discussions, stating that “a lot of these people don’t have personal connections with Gaza or Israel”, further complicating the conversations.

“If you talk to these people with these kinds of specific views, they’re not the sort of people that are open to a critical discussion or looking at different sides or viewpoints.

“Once some of my more progressive friends started sharing stuff online, my Jewish friends went silent. I feel bad for them and I’m in a position where I’m not sure what I can do or say.”

Ultimately, Florence fears losing friends over the war. “I believe if I were to open up a conversation with my pro-Palestine friends I would be met with pushback and a difficult strained tense conversation with those people.”

In the face of increasing polarisation, Florence finds it hard to have honest conversations with her friends about the conflict - Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images Europe

Reader Charlie Collins, a 72-year-old resident of West County in Exeter, presents a contrasting perspective. He staunchly proclaims: “I’m in no way anti-Jewish, but I’m certainly anti-Zionist.”

His personal experiences have shaped his perspective. As a child, Charlie spent time in South Africa and said: “I became very anti-racist from what I saw there. Seeing different doors for black and white people. I saw police beating up black people.”

“[Israel] is a colonial apartheid regime and the Palestinians do not have equal rights.”

“The Israelis of all people should know that herding an ethnic group behind a fence, enclosing them, starving them, and then systematically killing them is an amoral thing to do and has no excuse whatsoever.”

Charlie has spent his life working as a doctor in globally underserved areas such as Nepal, Bangladesh and Fiji. His daughter followed the same path and used to work in Gaza.

“I know from secondhand personal experience – my daughter having been there – how subjugated people are there,” Charlie explained. “She has got friends there running for their lives and others scared.”

His family share his viewpoint but his friends are more varied in belief. “There are others who don’t know the background,” he said. “[The attack] did not come in a vacuum…there are reasons that lie behind it.”

One in 10 have broken a friendship

In an exclusive survey by OnePoll, half of the respondents believed that in the Israel-Hamas war, neither side is wholly right and that there is a need for a negotiated peace. Due to this lack of consensus, one in 10 have broken a friendship through discussing sensitive politics.

Florence elaborates: “With my generation, there’s more of a culture of if you differ in political views in any way, it’s more justifiable to cut off that friendship. It’s why I’m always nervous to start political discussions with my friends on certain subjects.”

Tina Wilson, a relationship expert and founder of the Wingman app, notes: “Since Brexit, political polarisation has been straining many friendships that didn’t exist before. This latest war has caused total division in relationships in both business and personal lives, for both political and religious beliefs.”

While Tina thinks diverse perspectives and friendships do enhance personal growth, she adds: “In such extreme instances, it might become essential to distance yourself from friends who consistently advocate for detrimental or incompatible ideologies to your own.”

Ultimately, Florence is able to see the other side. “I do have empathy for people on the other side and people who are equally concerned about those suffering in Gaza and the loss of life there.”

Mick concludes: “One is biased by experiences you have.”