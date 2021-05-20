War Eagles doomed by errors, eliminated from playoffs

Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard, S.C.
·4 min read

May 20—LEWISVILLE 8, WAGENER-SALLEY 7

WAGENER — It would be easy for the Wagener-Salley softball team to hang their heads following Wednesday night's loss to Lewisville that ended their season.

They dug themselves a deep hole by committing too many errors, then nearly overcame an 8-3 deficit before ultimately coming up one run short in an 8-7 loss that bounced them from the Class A playoffs.

The War Eagles could've felt down on themselves as they huddled on their home field one last time, but that's the last thing head coach Jennifer Starnes wanted them to do.

"We're a very young team, and they need to be proud of what we've done," she said. "Our first day of tryouts, we had seven girls. We didn't think we were going to have a season. Then when the girls came out, I remember going, 'Gosh, this is going to be a long season.'

"But they've worked really hard, and they need to be very proud of where we are. We didn't expect to win the region coming off of that, and then coming into the playoffs and winning our first game — I'm proud of them. They just need to be proud of themselves. They've worked hard, and they deserve to be here. It just didn't work in our favor."

Lewisville extended its lead to 8-3 in the top of the sixth inning and looked well on its way to a district championship showdown with Dixie, but Wagener-Salley didn't go quietly.

LeAnn Rawls started the rally with a single and Allie Davis followed that up by drawing a walk, and a Charley Fields single loaded the bases with two outs. A walk and a passed ball plated two runs, and the War Eagles were back within three.

Region 3-A Player of the Year Gracie Starnes, who put the War Eagles on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning with her 13th home run of the season, led off the seventh with a single. Brooklyn Yon and Rawls each reached base on infield singles, spinning cue balls on the first-base line that stayed fair. Davis ripped a ball down the left-field line to make it a one-run game, but with two outs Fields' sharply-stung liner was speared at first base to end the game.

Lewisville jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the third thanks to some key errors by Wagener-Salley. With runners on second and third and nobody out, the Lions laid down a squeeze bunt in front of home plate. The lead runner scored on the play, as did the runner from second when the batter was caught in a run down. The ball was thrown into center field from there, allowing her to race all the way around to score.

"Those errors are what killed us," Starnes said, adding that her players had an up-and-down season defensively. "What I'm hoping is that, being that we are so young and I have no seniors, next year when we come in that immaturity with the ball will go away and we can be more mature with that."

The third inning was a game-changer, but Wagener-Salley cut it to 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth when Lewisville committed its own errors. Davis and Kylee Hooker scored when the Lions threw the ball into center field trying to catch catch Davis off the bag at second after a fielder's choice at third.

Lewisville got those two runs right back in the fifth, though, one on an RBI groundout and the other when War Eagles players started running toward the dugout thinking the second out of the inning was the third.

Davis led the offense with three hits and a walk, and she was a bright spot defensively all game at third base. Rawls and Gracie Starnes each had two hits, and Fields, Yon and Katelyn Hearn had a hit apiece.

The War Eagles went 8-0 in Region 3-A play to lock up yet another league title, then beat Ware Shoals in the playoff opener when Starnes tossed a no-hitter. Errors put them on the brink of elimination with a 9-1 loss at Dixie, then did them in again Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • LeBron James posts triple-double and a dagger to advance Lakers out of NBA play-in tournament

    LeBron wanted the inventor of the play-in tournament fired. He might not think that anymore.

  • Anderson Silva: UFC ‘completely terrible’ for blocking Georges St-Pierre from boxing

    Anderson Silva doesn't think it's right that UFC flexed its power over Georges St-Pierre to prevent an Oscar De La Hoya boxing match.

  • Cody Garbrandt details scary COVID-19 battle: 'I'll never take my health for granted again'

    To truly tell the story of Cody Garbrandt in 2020, it’s not as much about fighting in the cage as it is about fighting to stay healthy and alive.

  • Deshaun Watson breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations with Instagram workout video

    Watson didn't provide a statement in Wednesday's Instagram post. But his message was fairly clear.

  • Cycling-Bernal extends overall lead as debutant Schmid takes stage victory

    MONTALCINO, Italy (Reuters) -Mauro Schmid secured his first Grand Tour win on Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia, a 162-kilometre ride from Perugia to Montalcino, while Egan Bernal extended his lead in the general classification. Swiss Schmid, 21, pulled clear of the peloton early on and battled it out with Alessandro Covi after a thrilling race, pipping the young Italian on the line to take home the stage win in his debut season. Belgian Harm Vanhoucke finished third.

  • Who has the power to cancel the Tokyo Olympics?

    With Japan in the midst of a COVID surge, many are calling for the Summer Olympics to be cancelled. But does Tokyo even have the power to do so?

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (3) Denver Nuggets vs. (6) Portland Trail Blazers

    The Western Conference’s third-seeded Denver Nuggets and sixth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. It is a rematch of a first-round series the Blazers won in 2019, 4-3.

  • Danica Patrick will drive the pace car ahead of the 2021 Indy 500

    Patrick made eight Indianapolis 500 starts and finished third in 2009.

  • Why Jose Ramirez will be a champion regardless of outcome in fight against Josh Taylor

    As Ramirez has gone on to professional boxing success, it's the people he once worked side-by-side with in the fields who have become his source of inspiration.

  • Cody Garbrandt: UFC Fight Night 188 win sets up title shots at bantamweight and flyweight

    Cody Garbrandt thinks a win over Rob Font in the UFC Fight Night 188 main event opens multiple championship door for him.

  • Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor betting preview: Best plays for unification fight

    It is a bout that is as compelling as it is significant, and it has the potential to be a Fight of the Year type match.

  • Tennis-Federer gets Serena's vote in GOAT debate

    Rafa Nadal picked up a record-extending 13th French Open title in October to join Federer at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam winners with 20 titles, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the youngest of the 'Big Three' at 33, is on 18. The 39-year-old Federer is this week playing only his second tournament since returning to the Tour in March after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to two knee operations. "I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer," Williams, who turns 40 in September, told reporters at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Monday.

  • NBA playoffs series odds: Can the favored Knicks get past the Hawks?

    The Knicks-Hawks series could be the NBA's most-watched series of the first round.

  • Tyson Fury faces huge bill to save fight as Eddie Hearn warns Anthony Joshua could pull out

    Tyson Fury has been warned he has a week to save his £200 million fight with Anthony Joshua as the British heavyweight faces a pay-out running into eight figures to keep the fight alive. The undisputed title fight, set for August 14 in Saudi Arabia, is on the brink of collapse after Deontay Wilder won his civil arbitration case for a trilogy fight with Fury, which has been ordered to take place by September 15. Fury’s team must now strike a deal with Wilder to step aside - which could run to tens of millions of dollars - with an insider telling Telegraph Sport that they will have “about a week to settle the case”. That was echoed by Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn who warned that the clock is ticking for Fury’s legal team to clear this major obstacle. “We can’t wait around,” Hearn said today. “We had a deal in place with Tyson Fury and we were told the arbitration wouldn’t be an issue, that we could move on with this fight. “They were wrong and that’s on them, that's their responsibility and their problem. We hope they can solve that problem, but we have to look after ourselves and Anthony Joshua. “We have to maintain the position of unified world champion, and those talks will continue and we want to be in a position by the end of this week to know, are we fighting Tyson Fury or are we moving forward with another option.” The latest twist in the super fight was delivered on Monday night after arbitrator Daniel Weinstein, a retired federal judge with previous experience in dealing with boxing cases, ruled in favour of Wilder in a civil action against Fury. Wilder claims he was owed a rematch by Fury under the terms of their deal for their contest on February 22, 2020.

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks social justice & Bruce Lee, later Mark Haynes on the year of covering the Warriors

    Chris Haynes is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to discuss social justice, the Lakers' play-in chances and his relationship with Bruce Lee.

  • Valerie Loureda dedicates Bellator 259 to memory of grandfather, who died from COVID-19

    Valerie Loureda opens up about the tragedy she went through ahead of Bellator 259.

  • Report: Brad Stevens' job is safe no matter how Celtics do in play-in tournament

    Brad Stevens' job security apparently isn't a concern in Boston.

  • Federer says he can't even think of winning French Open

    The 39-year-old was up 4-2 in the final set against world number 75 Pablo Andujar of Spain but lost the next four games to lose 6-4 4-6 6-4 in his only tuneup event on clay before the French Open starts on May 30. It was Federer's first match since his comeback in Doha in March after sitting out over a year due to two knee surgeries. "I think when you played so little and you know where your level is at, and I think you saw that today, how can I think of winning the French Open?" the 20-times major winner told reporters.

  • Antonio Brown deal with Bucs on hold until he passes physical following knee scope

    Antonio Brown will undergo a knee scope, and hasn't passed his physical with the Bucs yet.

  • USPGA Championship 2021 tee times for the first round, including Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood and Bryson DeChambeau

    The second major of the year gets underway at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on Thursday, featuring a total of 156 professional players, including 99 of the world's top 100. The longest course in championship history has dominated the build-up, with the Pete Dye-designed layout on South Carolina's Atlantic coast capable of playing to a maximum of 7,876 yards. Who will hold their nerve to triumph over the next four days? Tee-times for the first round today can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). Starting at hole 1 12.00 Patrick Rada (CP), Cameron Tringale, Adam Long 12.11 Matt Jones (Aus), Larkin Gross (CP), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 12.22 George Coetzee (Rsa), Derek Holmes (CP), Byeong Hun An (Kor) 12.33 Tom Hoge, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Joel Dahmen 12.44 Jimmy Walker, John Daly, Jason Dufner 12.55 Martin Laird (Sco), Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford 13.06 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Danny Willett (Eng), Bubba Watson 13.17 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Keegan Bradley 13.28 Stewart Cink, Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English 13.39 Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Tom Lewis (Eng) 13.50 Stuart Smith (CP), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 14.01 Peter Malnati, Brad Marek (CP), Lanto Griffin 14.12 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Denny McCarthy, Mark Geddes (Eng) (CP) 17.30 Frank Bensel Jr (CP), Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama 17.41 Wyndham Clark, Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Alex Beach (CP) 17.52 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns, Max Homa 18.03 Corey Conners (Can), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tony Finau 18.14 Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Jason Day (Aus) 18.25 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Esp), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 18.36 Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng) 18.47 Daniel Berger, Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel 18.58 Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris 19.09 Shane Lowry (Irl), Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia (Esp) 19.20 Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 19.31 Cam Davis (Aus), Pete Ballo (CP), Chris Kirk 19.42 KH Lee (Kor), Dean Burmester (Rsa), Greg Koch (CP) 'A diabolical test': Beastly Kiawah Island awaits world's elite at USPGA Championship Starting at hole 10 12.05 Harry Higgs, Ben Polland (CP), Talor Gooch 12.16 Harold Varner III, Rob Labritz (CP), Brendan Steele 12.27 Marc Leishman (Aus), Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Paul Casey (Eng) 12.38 Adam Scott (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Rickie Fowler 12.49 John Catlin, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Cameron Champ 13.00 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler 13.11 Thomas Detry (Bel), Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 13.22 Lee Westwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 13.33 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas 13.44 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau 13.55 Matt Wallace (Eng), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Charley Hoffman 14.06 Brian Gay, Brett Walker (CP), Chan Kim (Kor) 14.17 Sonny Skinner, Aaron Wise, Kalle Samooja (Fin) 17.25 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Danny Balin (CP), Jim Herman 17.36 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Richy Werenski, Joe Summerhays (CP) 17.47 Tim Pearce (CP), Sam Horsfield (Eng), Sebastian Munoz (Col) 17.58 Rich Beem, YE Yang (Kor), Shaun Micheel 18.09 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng) 18.20 Adam Hadwin (Can), Branden Grace (Rsa), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den) 18.31 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Russell Henley 18.42 Kevin Streelman, Andy Sullivan (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 18.53 Ian Poulter (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brian Harman 19.04 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Brandon Stone (Rsa), Chez Reavie 19.15 Omar Uresti (CP), Maverick McNealy, Victor Perez (Fra) 19.26 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Tyler Collet (CP), Brandon Todd 19.37 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Ben Cook (CP), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)