War crimes judges should be disqualified over 'abuse of authority,' say UK lawyers

British lawyers are seeking to have two senior war crimes judges disqualified from their posts for “abuse of authority” over the prosecution of a Kosovan whistleblower.

The lawyers representing Kosovan war veteran Nasin Haradinaj claim one of the judges briefed EU diplomats about his case in a way that undermined her independence and impartial judicial decision-making.

They allege the second judge has compromised his independence by putting political pressure on other judges and by suggesting that Brussels is pressuring them for convictions over alleged war crimes.

The case is being heard at the Kosovo chambers and special prosecutor’s office which was set up in The Hague to investigate alleged war crimes at an estimated annual running cost of more than £40 million a year.

Mr Haradinaj, vice president of the Kosovo Liberation Army War Veterans Association, has been indicted for leaking information which the prosecutors claim endangered potential witnesses to war crimes by releasing their names publicly.

His lawyers maintain he released the information - which was deposited in three separate box loads of documents on three separate occasions at his association offices - in the public interest and that he should be treated as a whistleblower.

Mr Haradinaj, along with other ethnic Kosovo Albanians, has openly criticised the prosecutors’ office as unfairly targeting the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) and ignoring crimes allegedly committed by the Serbian military and paramilitary forces.

He has also attacked the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (“EULEX”), from which many of the judges in the prosecutors office are drawn, and called for everyone who committed war crimes during the Kosovo War to face prosecution, not just one side.

Mr Haradinaj who has been held in detention since being indicted told the court at his first appearance: “This prosecution is selective, political and biased.”

His lawyer, Toby Cadman, of Guernica 37, confirmed he was seeking the recusal or disqualification of Judge Ekterina Trendafilova, president of the court, and judge Charles L Smith, the vice-president.

“We are extremely disappointed that it has been dismissed without consideration of the arguments,” said Mr Cadman.

“It remains our view that the matters set out in the application warranted being referred to a Panel of three Judges, as the rules permit, to be independently and impartially assessed. We will now be considering what further steps can be taken.

“All we seek is that our client receives a fair trial by an independent and impartial tribunal established by law.

