Wanted Tottenham Hotspur Star ‘Not Desperate To Leave’

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is ready to offload fringe players this summer as he continues to reshape his squad, but one of those who might have been in line to go is ‘not desperate to leave’.

Spurs have already done one piece of business for next season by agreeing a new loan with RB Leipzig for Timo Werner.

They are in the market for further signings as Postecoglou looks to make his mark this summer and offloading players would also help make space and balance the books.

Giovani Lo Celso played just 492 minutes of football in the Premier League for Spurs last season and has been drawing interest from other clubs this summer.

The Argentine is also entering the last year of his Tottenham contract, but according to Sky Sports News, he is ‘not desperate to leave’.

Lo Celso is open to a move if if means he can play more regularly, but he is not pushing for an exit.

The midfielder is currently focused on preparing for Argentina’s Copa America campaign.

Real Betis are keen on bringing Lo Celso, who had a spell at the club between 2018 and 2020 back, while Aston Villa could potentially be interested.

If he sees out his Spurs deal though, a free transfer in the summer of 2025 could be more lucrative.