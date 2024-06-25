'I wanted taste of Premiership' - Walton returns on loan

Goalkeeper Jack Walton has returned for "unfinished business" at Dundee United after signing another season-long loan deal from Luton Town.

The 26-year-old was an ever-present in United's title-winning campaign - keeping a club record 19 clean sheets in the second tier - and made 44 appearances across all competitions.

"I'm delighted to finally get the deal done - as soon as last season finished, the discussions started," Walton said.

"We had great success last year, both personally and collectively, and I felt like I had some unfinished business up here with us getting promoted. I wanted a taste of the Premiership."

Manager Jim Goodwin says bringing Walton back was "integral" to the club's summer plans and backed him to "pick up from where he left off in a United jersey".

Goodwin added: "Jack was a big presence in our defence last season - he made some vital saves on the road to our title success, commanded his area with distinction and was a calming presence behind the backline.

"Around the training ground, he is both a shining example of professionalism and a bright personality among the playing group."