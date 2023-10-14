'I wanted to see one of them step up': Why Indiana rotated QBs in loss to Michigan

ANN ARBOR — Indiana football coach Tom Allen and new offensive coordinator Rod Carey hatched a plan during the bye week to rotate quarterbacks Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby against Michigan.

It didn't quite work out as they had envisioned.

"We were just trying to use this as an opportunity to see who would step up and take it, hoping that one of them would have done it," Allen said, after the 52-7 loss. "That was really the goal of today, to feel good about who was going to take over at that spot."

Jackson started the game, but ended up only playing four of IU's 10 possessions.

He had 52 yards (7 of 13) with two interceptions (one in the red zone) and a fumble while Sorsby had 44 yards (6 of 15) and was sacked three times. Former quarterback Donovan McCulley was the one responsible for the lone explosive play in the passing game when he completed a 44-yard pass to Jaylin Lucas on a trick play.

The Hoosiers fell well short of their season 224.0 yards per game passing average (ranked No. 79 out of 133 teams) with 140 total yards. This was sixth time in the last 10 games going back to last season they have have finished with less than 200 yards through the air.

"I wanted to see one of them step up and I don't feel like that happened today," Allen said.

Allen didn't shed any light about his plans going forward other than to say he didn't want to keep rotating the quarterbacks. That's also what he said after naming Jackson his starting quarterback going into a Week 3 game against Louisville and that pledge only lasted two weeks.

"I feel like the last few weeks we haven't been good enough," Allen said. "Obviously made changes with who was in charge of the offense because of that, but also got to be able to play better at that (QB) position. We are going to make a decision, we aren't going to continue to rotate guys in that manner going forward."

The two have been competing for the job since Jackson signed as a transfer in mid-January. The former Tennessee quarterback was a highly touted high school prospect out of Center Grove High School. He won multiple state titles and was one of the most prolific passers in the school's history and drew recruiting interest from Indiana at the time.

Sorsby was a three-star prospect in the same 2022 signing class out of Texas with most of his recruiting interest coming from smaller schools.

Neither played very much while redshirting last season.

That lack of experience was why Allen extended Indiana's quarterback competition into the season in the first place. The competition ended with Jackson winning the job after they split reps against Ohio State and Indiana State. Allen and former offensive coordinator Walt Bell cited Jackson's "moxie" and the production of the offense during that stretch as deciding factors.

The honeymoon was short-lived.

Allen benched Jackson in a 44-10 loss to Maryland — only his third start since winning the job — and declined to say whether or not he would start going forward. One complication for Jackson moving forward is that he suffered an injury to his throwing hand n the second half. Allen said it was minor, but it did keep him from playing more snaps in the second half.

Indiana's next game is against a Rutgers team that went into Saturday only allowing 165.2 passing yards per game (No. 11 out of 133 FBS teams).

"I think there's no question we'll make a decision who we feel like needs to be the guy," Allen said.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana rotated QBs against Michigan hoping one would 'step up'