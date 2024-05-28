'I wanted to see how Maresca got on in the Premier League with Leicester'

[Getty Images]

On the latest episode of BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast, Owynn Palmer-Atkin is joined by former Foxes winger Matt Piper and host of the Big Strong Leicester Boys podcast Jake Watson to discuss the news that Chelsea are in talks with Enzo Maresca over the vacant manager role at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca, a former assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, guided Leicester to the Championship title in his first season at the club and BBC Sport understands the Foxes would be seeking between £8m and £10m in compensation if he is to depart this summer.

"Chelsea are a big club," said Piper. "You can go there and make a pretty immediate impact. They have a good squad and a big budget.

"It is an attractive job. However, a lot of managers have gone there and it hasn't happened. It seems like a bit of a toxic club and a very difficult club to manage.

"From a Foxes perspective, I'm a little bit gutted. I wanted to see how he got on in the Premier League with Leicester.

"He's had a fantastic season. I think his philosophies would have been tested going into next season. The exciting thing would have been to see how he negotiated that because it is difficult."

Despite storming to the title with 97 points, Piper believes issues off the pitch could be behind Maresca's openness to a move away.

"He wanted a little more support in the director of football role - that has been a big talking point since we won the Championship," he added.

"Maybe the club said that hierarchy, that structure, is not going to be changed or added to and that might have shifted him a little more to leaving."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds