Wanted: School bus drivers locally and statewide

Aug. 8—Schools systems locally and statewide are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers, with Limestone County resorting to putting signs on its buses to help recruit drivers.

The number of bus drivers in Alabama has dropped from 14,813 in 2019 to 13,916 in 2021, according to the Alabama State Department of Education.

"We are way behind," Rusty Bates, director of transportation for Limestone County Schools, said of driver hiring. "We've been doing a recruitment campaign because we're struggling."

Bates had two buses with "Now Hiring Bus Drivers" signs attached to the sides driven around the county every day for three weeks.

Entering his seventh year as director of transportation, Bates said Limestone currently has 111 routes but only 105 drivers. Six full-time substitute drivers are helping out, driving the remaining six routes. He has hired five full-time drivers and has openings for six more.

Bates said he thinks the biggest reason for the shortage of drivers in this area is the high demand for workers. For example, the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant opening in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County this year plans eventually to hire up to 4,000 employees.

"There's so much work in our area right now," he said, "It's a blessing, but it's also hurting our bus driver jobs. You know, if plants like Mazda Toyota are paying substantially more than we're paying, it's hard to compete. The thing that's always led people to us is our benefit packages."

The benefits also help the Decatur City Schools transportation department attract drivers, according to assistant supervisor Jamie Penley.

"These driver jobs might appeal more to people that are retired or own their own business," Penley said. "These people are not too worried about the pay because they are retired and they get a pension from their old job. The pay and hours might not be adequate, but the benefits are good."

Story continues

Penley is serving his third year in that role and said his district is also struggling to find drivers. He has hired only five drivers this year and has 70 drivers on staff to drive 153 routes. Decatur's system is set up where those 70 drivers are driving two, sometimes three routes a day. They are currently looking to fill three positions.

"This is a situation across the state," Penley said. "We are always open to hire people. We definitely need drivers."

When bus drivers do get hired, it could be a while until they actually get on the road. There are several factors that influence the transportation department's decision in hiring a driver.

"We're actually trying to hire two guys now," Penley said, "What the problem is, though, is you can't just plug them right into the flow. They have to go through training and obtain their CDL. You have to have a CDL, background check, drug test, and a physical each year."

—wesley.tomlinson@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438.