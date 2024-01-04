'I wanted to play again': Michael Skeriotis enjoying return to Mount Union basketball team

Mount Union's Michael Skeriotis (right) gets around pressure from Baldwin Wallace's Ray Ellington during Wednesday's game.

ALLIANCE — One year away from basketball was enough for Michael Skeriotis. It didn't take the Mount Union sophomore guard long to realize it.

He is back in his element now. Skeriotis is a starter on a team that hopes to do great things again this season. The former Jackson High School is grateful to be a part of the ride.

Skeriotis is averaging almost five points a game in nine games since his return to the Purple Raiders. He scored eight points Wednesday to help Mount Union pull away to a 70-56 win over Baldwin Wallace.

Basketball wasn't a priority for Skeriotis after playing 27 games as a freshman during the 2021-22 season. He left the team, but remained at Mount Union where he studies physics.

"Honestly, I just got burned out from playing so much," Skeriotis said. "It was the only sport I played since eighth grade all year round."

Mount Union's Collen Gurley (left) shoots with pressure from Baldwin Wallace's Titus Bakersville during Wednesday's game.

Little did Skeriotis know last season how much he would miss basketball.

"After the year, I realized I wanted to play again," Skeriotis said. "I still liked basketball. I kind of started playing on my own. I loved it, so I made the decision to come back."

Skeriotis missed Mount Union's run to the NCAA Division III national championship game last season. Personally, he missed basketball, period. The added time away from the game was something could not get used to.

"It helped me understand how much free time you really have when you're not playing basketball," Skeriotis said. "You practice two hours a day. If you're working out outside of practice, another hour. You have schoolwork on top of that. When you don't have that and you just have the schoolwork, it's just kind of like you have nothing to do.

"I think that's also another reason why I wanted to come back. I didn't like how much free time I had. I wanted to do something with my free time and I still loved basketball."

Mount Union head coach Mike Fuline works the sideline as his team plays Baldwin Wallace on Wednesday.

The Purple Raiders have an arsenal of players from last year's team who made the national championship game without Skeriotis. The team welcomed him back. He is thankful for that.

"I don't think I had a lot of confidence, just from being off and not playing so much," Skeriotis said. "Then I didn't know who was a little mad that I quit last year and could just walk back on the team.

"They all welcomed me back with open arms and gave me a bunch of confidence. All the teammates, all the coaches were always encouraging me. That really helped me build my confidence and start playing better."

Skeriotis came off the bench in Mount Union's first three games before an illness sidelined him for three weeks. He returned early last month and scored 12 points in his first collegiate start Dec. 16 against Capital. He has started every game since.

The Purple Raiders have a perimeter threat when Skeriotis is on the floor. He hit two 3s in Wednesday's win.

Mount Union's Corey Hudson (1) shoots with pressure from Baldwin Wallace's Titus Bakersville (left) and AJ Pestello during Wednesday's game.

"He just keeps everything calm," Mount Union head coach Mike Fuline said. "He makes open shots and makes the right play and guards.

"I'm happy for him. He's a great kid and he's going to continue to help us win games. There's no doubt about it."

Skeriotis' eight points helped the Purple Raiders win their sixth straight and improve to 11-1. They are 4-1 in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

Christian Parker scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Mount Union. Corey Hudson finsihed with 14 points.

