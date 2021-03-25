"We wanted this one really bad" - Washington's Gio Miglietti following 2-1 win over No. 3 Oregon State

Following the Huskies' 2-1 win over No. 3 Oregon State, Gio Miglietti expresses the teams desire to come back and defeat the Beavs after suffering their only loss in Conference play to Oregon State earlier this year. No. 4 Washington took a 2-0 lead on Miglietti's third goal of the season in the 21st minute of the game, proving to be the decisive goal. Download the Pac-12 Now app and set alerts to get the latest news and updates.

