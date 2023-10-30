Wanted: Little Miami head football coach for DII Eastern Cincinnati Conference team

The Little Miami football program needs a new head coach to replace Caleb Jones, who joined the Division II program in January 2019.

Jones, a former standout college defensive end/tackle at Mount Union College, was chosen to lead the Panthers through their final year in the Southwest Ohio Conference and transition to the Eastern Cincinnati Conference in the 2020-21 season. In the last season in the SWOC, Little Miami went 8-3. Since joining the ECC, the Panthers have gone 12-31, with a 1-9 record in 2023.

More: Here are seven storylines from Week 11 of high school football in Greater Cincinnati

Among the expected returners for a new coach will be 2023 team statistical leaders Cody Neltner, a junior wide receiver and defensive back who was second in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference in tackles (108) in 2023; junior quarterbacks Luke Brewsaugh and Case Miller; junior receiver Mitchell Lyons and sophomore kicker/punter Gunnar Hoffman.

Interested candidates should send a resume to athletic director Matt Louis at mlouis@lmsdoh.org.

Little Miami head coach Caleb Jones, shown coaching against Anderson in 2021, is no longer the team's coach.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio high school football: Little Miami seeks varsity football coach