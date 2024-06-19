“I want to win titles with my national team” – Chelsea ace targets Copa America success

Moises Caicedo insists he’s recovered as much as possible after a tough season with Chelsea as he targets Copa America success with Ecuador.

Caicedo joined Chelsea for a British record transfer from Brighton last summer and after a slow start found his feet and put in some brilliant performances, including a goal of the season contender against Bournemouth on the final day.

The 22-year-old is hoping for success on the international stage with Ecuador this summer, who also have future Chelsea star Kendry Paez among their ranks.

Ecuador begin their campaign on Saturday against Venezuela, with Jamaica and Mexico forming the rest of the group.

They have never won a Copa America and have exited the tournament at the group stage at seven of the previous nine editions.

Caicedo insists the target is to reach to final, but acknowledged it would be tough given the strength of the teams taking part.

“The objective is clear, it is to reach the final, God willing, and why not, win it,” he told Ole.

“There are very strong teams but we are very focused on improving the details that we are missing and with that we will surely get to where we want.”

“With effort and dedication, we can do things well on the field, the details make the difference and we have to be attentive to that to be able to have a good Copa America and win it.”

The midfielder said he’s recovered as best as possible from a tough season with Chelsea and is ready to give his all for the national team.

“I have tried to recover as much as I could to be able to be at 200% with my National Team, because I want to win titles with my national team, and start from now,” he added.

“Personally, I am going to give my best and try to help the team wherever I am.

“I know the importance of the team in keeping me where I have reached at my young age and little experience.

“I try to help the team grow and we all grow.”

Caicedo will likely have a short break following his Copa America exploits before returning for pre-season under Enzo Maresca with the midfielder set to be a key player for the Italian.