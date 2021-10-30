Want to watch the UNC-Notre Dame college football game on TV? Here’s how to find it.

If there was one location and one team that could move the focus from what North Carolina hasn’t achieved this season, it is South Bend, Indiana and No. 11 Notre Dame.

The Tar Heels (4-3) face their first of three ranked opponents in three consecutive weeks. Should Carolina come away with the upset, it would change the outlook on their final five games that conclude with a Nov. 26 date at rival N.C. State.

“You could walk out of here, win nine games, and make people who are disappointed in you really happy and come out of this thing really, really well,” UNC coach Mack Brown said.

The Fighting Irish (6-1) have never lost at home to UNC in 12 games. They also own the longest active streak of wins against unranked teams, which has now reached 37 straight games.

Brown said Saturday’s game would serve as a barometer for the Heels in a similar fashion to last season’s meeting. Notre Dame physically dominated Carolina in the fourth quarter in its 31-17 win last season, which prompted Brown to harp on their need for depth to keep players fresh in the final period.

“What we’ve got to do is keep building as a program because obviously, our goals (this season) have changed,” Brown said. “We’re trying to get the seniors to finish right get them in a bowl game.”

Saturday’s UNC-Notre Dame game will be broadcast on NBC.

The game is also available to PeacockTV premium subscribers via the PeacockTV App and PeacockTV.com. The link to watch it is here.

Additionally, you can keep up with the game by following News & Observer reporter C.L. Brown (@clbrownhoops) on Twitter. He will be at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana covering the game.

Game day details: When does the UNC -Notre Dame game kickoff?

Who: North Carolina Tar Heels at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 30

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBC

Streaming: PeacockTV

Betting line: Notre Dame is a 3.5-point favorite.

Series history: Notre Dame leads 19-2.

