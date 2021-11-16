Want to watch the UNC-College of Charleston basketball game on TV? Here’s how to find it.

No. 18 North Carolina takes to the road for the first time this season against College of Charleston on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. in TD Arena.

The Cougars (3-0) boast a new head coach just like the Tar Heels. Pat Kelsey took over when Earl Grant left to become the new head coach at Boston College. Kelsey spent the past nine seasons at Winthrop, where he took the Eagles to the NCAA tournament three times. He has Charleston playing the second fastest tempo in the nation, according to KenPom.com.

The Heels (2-0) are coming off a 94-87 win over Brown, in which defensive questions were aplenty. UNC trailed 50-47 at halftime and allowed the Bears to shoot 50 percent from the field.

But Carolina proved it has plenty of firepower offensively. R.J. Davis scored a career-high 26 points, Armando Bacot added 22 points on 10-for-11 shooting from the field. In the opening win over Loyola-Maryland, Caleb Love had 22 points and Brady Manek had 20. By comparison, last season it took Carolina until Feb. 27 -- the 23rd game of the season -- to have a fourth different player score 20 points or more in a game.

The first road game for a UNC team where many of the freshmen and sophomores have never played in front of a sellout road crowd, should provide a tough test before its weekend showdown in the Hall of Fame Tipoff. The Heels will face two ranked teams starting with No. 6 Purdue on Saturday and either No. 5 Villanova or No. 17 Tennessee on Sunday.

Are you a cord cutter?





If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

The game is also available on cbssportsnetwork.com and through various subscription apps that carry the CBS Sports Network, such as Hulu and Fubo.

UNC at College of Charleston

Where: TD Arena, Charleston, SC

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 16

Time: 8:30 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Betting line: The Tar Heels are 12.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 146.5 points.

Series history: The Heels lead the series 5-3, but are 0-1 in TD Arena.