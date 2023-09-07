Want to watch Ohio State vs. Youngstown State in Ohio Stadium? Here's how much tickets are

Ohio State will run out of the tunnel at Ohio Stadium for the first time Saturday afternoon.

Coming off a road win against Indiana to begin 2023, the Buckeyes will host Youngstown State at noon Saturday in their first home game of the season.

Ohio State vs. Youngstown State will be broadcasted on Big Ten Network, but tickets remain available to see Ryan Day, Kyle McCord and the rest of the Buckeyes in person.

Here's how you can get tickets for Ohio State's home opener Saturday.

Are Ohio State vs. Youngstown State tickets available?

Plenty of tickets for Ohio State's home opener are available on resale ticket websites like StubHub.

StubHub has multiple options in C and D deck at Ohio Stadium for less than $40, with the cheapest coming in at $30.

TicketMaster has multiple tickets available for $30, including two in A deck above the visitors entrance to the field at Ohio Stadium.

Gametime has a "flash deal" for the Ohio State vs. Youngstown State game, making tickets available for as low as $26 before fees.

Seat Geek also has tickets available for as low as $25 in C deck.

After last season's home opener against Notre Dame, tickets for Ohio State's matchup with Arkansas State went for as low as $20.

2023 Ohio State football home games: Which teams are playing at Ohio Stadium?

Ohio State will host six home games at Ohio Stadium this fall.

The Buckeyes will see Youngstown State (Sept. 9), Western Kentucky (Sept. 16), Maryland (Oct. 7), Penn State (Oct. 21), Michigan State (Nov. 11) and Minnesota (Nov. 18) in Columbus.

Ohio State has already played one of its six road games, beating Indiana 23-3 in Bloomington Sept. 2. The Buckeyes will take on Notre Dame (Sept. 23), Purdue (Oct. 14), Wisconsin (Oct. 28), Rutgers (Nov. 4) and Michigan (Nov. 25) on the road in 2023.

