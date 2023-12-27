Want to watch FSU football on the big screen? Your movie theater might show Orange Bowl

A game the size of the Orange Bowl is deserving of the big screen.

The Florida State football team will play one last game to finish off an undefeated season against Georgia, the two-time reigning national champion. While the Seminoles and Bulldogs just missed out on the College Football Playoff, and while many FSU players have opted out of the game, there's still plenty of bragging rights to play for Saturday in Miami Gardens.

FSU fans who want a special way to watch their team play for perfection but missed out on tickets to Hard Rock Stadium have another option: their local movie theater.

The Theater Sports Network is giving movie audiences a unique way to watch the major bowl games this season, including the New Year's Six, CFP semifinals and national championship game. It caps a year in which select theaters partnered with ESPN to air ACC games in visiting team markets throughout the college football season.

Select theaters in Florida and Georgia will host screenings for the Orange Bowl on Saturday. The other bowl games will be available in other states so fans can watch their local teams play on the big screen.

Previously, Cinemark theaters screened the 2021 and 2022 College Football Playoff semifinal and national championship games.

How much are Orange Bowl tickets at movie theaters?

Ticket prices vary by theater, but most are about $20.

What movie theaters are showing FSU football vs. Georgia?

Here are the movie theaters showing the Orange Bowl in Florida:

When is the Orange Bowl?

Time: 4 p.m. Saturday, December 30

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Florida State and Georgia will face off in the 2023 Orange Bowl at 4 p.m. Saturday, December 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What channel is the Orange Bowl on?

FSU vs. Georgia can be seen on ESPN. Joe Tessitore will be the play-by-play announcer with Jesse Palmer as analyst and Katie George as sideline reporter.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

FSU vs. Georgia odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, December 27.

Spread: Georgia (-19.5)

Over/under: 44.5 points

Moneyline: Georgia -1200, FSU +725

FSU football schedule

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College*: W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech*: W 39-17 Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse*: W 41-3 Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke*: W 38-20 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest*: W 41-16 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt*: W 24-7 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami*: W 27-20 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama: W 58-13 Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida: W 24-15 Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Louisville^: W 16-6 Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Georgia+

Georgia football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. UT Martin: W 48-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Ball State: W 45-3 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. South Carolina*: W 24-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. UAB: W 49-21 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Auburn*: W 27-20 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Kentucky*: W 51-13 Saturday, Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt*: W 37-20 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Florida* (in Jacksonville): W 43-20 Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Missouri*: W 30-21 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Ole Miss*: W 52-17 Saturday, Nov. 18 at Tennessee*: W 38-10 Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech: W 31-23 Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Alabama^: L 27-24 Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Florida State+

