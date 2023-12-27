Want to watch FSU football on the big screen? Your movie theater might show Orange Bowl
A game the size of the Orange Bowl is deserving of the big screen.
The Florida State football team will play one last game to finish off an undefeated season against Georgia, the two-time reigning national champion. While the Seminoles and Bulldogs just missed out on the College Football Playoff, and while many FSU players have opted out of the game, there's still plenty of bragging rights to play for Saturday in Miami Gardens.
FSU fans who want a special way to watch their team play for perfection but missed out on tickets to Hard Rock Stadium have another option: their local movie theater.
The Theater Sports Network is giving movie audiences a unique way to watch the major bowl games this season, including the New Year's Six, CFP semifinals and national championship game. It caps a year in which select theaters partnered with ESPN to air ACC games in visiting team markets throughout the college football season.
Select theaters in Florida and Georgia will host screenings for the Orange Bowl on Saturday. The other bowl games will be available in other states so fans can watch their local teams play on the big screen.
Previously, Cinemark theaters screened the 2021 and 2022 College Football Playoff semifinal and national championship games.
How much are Orange Bowl tickets at movie theaters?
Ticket prices vary by theater, but most are about $20.
What movie theaters are showing FSU football vs. Georgia?
Here are the movie theaters showing the Orange Bowl in Florida:
Evo Entertainment Homestead, 100 S. Krome Ave., Homestead
Epic Theatres at Mt. Dora, 17450 U.S. 441, Mount Dora
Epic Theatres of Ocala, 4414 SW College Road, Ocala
Old Mill Playhouse, 1000 Old Mill Run, The Villages
Epic Theatres of Clermont, 2405 S. Highway 27, Clermont
Epic Theatres of West Volusia, 939 Hollywood Blvd., Deltona
Epic Theatres at Oakleaf, 8380 Merchants Way, Jacksonville
Epic Theatres at Lee Vista, 5901 Hazeltine National Drive, Orlando
Epic Theatres of Palm Coast, 1185 Central Ave., Palm Coast
Epic Theatres of St. Augustine, 112 Theatre Drive, St. Augustine
Epic Theatres of Stuart (Regency Cinema 8), 2448 S. Federal Highway, Stuart
Epic Theatres at Titusville, 2690 S. Hopkins Ave., Titusville
IPIC Boca Raton (Mizner Park), 301 Plaza Real, Boca Raton
IPIC Delray Beach, 50 SE Fifth Ave., Delray Beach
IPIC North Miami Beach (Intracoastal Mall), 3701 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach
Regal Dania Pointe, 128 Sunset Drive, Dania Beach
Regal Belltower, 13499 Bell Tower Drive, Fort Myers
Regal Butler Town Center, 3101 SW 35th Blvd., Gainesville
Regal Kendall Village, 8595 SW 124th Ave., Miami
Regal South Beach, 1120 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach
Regal Hollywood - Ocala, 2801 SW 27th Ave., Ocala
Regal Waterford Lakes, 541 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando
Regal Regency Panama City, 1515 W. 23rd St., Panama City
Regal Park Place, 7200 U.S. 19 North, Pinellas Park
Regal Broward, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Suite 1840, Plantation
Regal Royal Palm Beach, 1003 N. State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach
Regal Winter Park Village, 510 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park
Silverspot Cinema - Coconut Creek, 4441 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek
Silverspot Cinema - Downtown Miami, 300 SE Third St., Suite 100, Miami
When is the Orange Bowl?
Time: 4 p.m. Saturday, December 30
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Florida State and Georgia will face off in the 2023 Orange Bowl at 4 p.m. Saturday, December 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
What channel is the Orange Bowl on?
TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish)
Streaming: WatchESPN and the ESPN app (TV provider subscription needed), fuboTV (7-day free trial), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial)
FSU vs. Georgia can be seen on ESPN. Joe Tessitore will be the play-by-play announcer with Jesse Palmer as analyst and Katie George as sideline reporter.
Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
FSU vs. Georgia odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, December 27.
Spread: Georgia (-19.5)
Over/under: 44.5 points
Moneyline: Georgia -1200, FSU +725
FSU football schedule
Date
Opponent
Sunday, Sept. 3
vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13
Saturday, Sept. 16
at Boston College*: W 31-29
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT)
Saturday, Sept. 30
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 7
vs. Virginia Tech*: W 39-17
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. Syracuse*: W 41-3
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. Duke*: W 38-20
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Wake Forest*: W 41-16
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Pitt*: W 24-7
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Miami*: W 27-20
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. North Alabama: W 58-13
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Florida: W 24-15
Saturday, Dec. 2
vs. Louisville^: W 16-6
Saturday, Dec. 30
vs. Georgia+
Georgia football schedule
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. UT Martin: W 48-7
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. Ball State: W 45-3
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. South Carolina*: W 24-14
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. UAB: W 49-21
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Auburn*: W 27-20
Saturday, Oct. 7
vs. Kentucky*: W 51-13
Saturday, Oct. 14
at Vanderbilt*: W 37-20
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Florida* (in Jacksonville): W 43-20
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Missouri*: W 30-21
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Ole Miss*: W 52-17
Saturday, Nov. 18
at Tennessee*: W 38-10
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Georgia Tech: W 31-23
Saturday, Dec. 2
vs. Alabama^: L 27-24
Saturday, Dec. 30
vs. Florida State+
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Movie theaters where you can watch Orange Bowl, FSU football vs UGA