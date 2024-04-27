Want to watch the first Myrtle Beach PGA Tour Tournament on TV? Here’s how to watch

While thousands will descend on The Dunes Golf & Beach Club May 9-12 to watch the Myrtle Beach Classic, the area’s first PGA Tour Tournament, many want to watch from the comfort of their own home.

Some golf enthusiasts don’t enjoy the crowds associated with a sporting event and thus might want to stay home and watch on their television. Other interested Grand Stranders may prefer watching for a few moments instead of spending an entire day at the course following the action.

Indeed, interested viewers will be able to view the tournament. The Golf Channel will offer live coverage May 9-12, according to a press release for the event.

The Myrtle Beach Classic will air May 9-10 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. EST and May 11-12 from 3-5 p.m. EST. Tournament Director Darren Nelson also said in a press conference Feb. 26, 2024, that the tournament would also be available on the Peacock streaming service.

The tournament field will be finalized May 3, 2024, at 5 p.m. EST, Nelson added.

The first known participant of the Myrtle Beach Classic got his start playing golf on vacation in Myrtle Beach, SC

While most of the Myrtle Beach Classic field isn’t determined yet, the first golfer participating in the tournament has been announced.

Matt Atkins, a professional golfer who played collegiality at the University of South Carolina Aiken, won The Q at Myrtle Beach. The tournament, held at TPC Myrtle Beach, pitted professionals and famous golf content creators against one another for a spot in the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Atkins— who will compete in the PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour Veritex Bank Championship in Arlington, Texas April 25-28, 2024— is familiar with the Myrtle Beach area and the course where the Grand Strand’s first PGA Tour tournament will take place.

Atkins started playing golf with his dad at Myrtle Beach courses while on vacations, where he generally only played golf in his youth. When he qualified for the 105th Southern Amateur Championship in 2011, the round of golf that secured him a spot in the tournament took place at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club.

Atkins said he struggled on the course’s famed 13th hole, which features alligators and other hazards, although an 18th hole birdie won him a place in the 2011 competition. For Atkins, his spot in the tournament is a poetic experience.

“It’s kind of a nice little full circle moment to tee it up in Myrtle Beach where I would label where I started really like playing (golf),” He said.