Want to go to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst? Here’s what you need to know before you go

The 2024 U.S. Open golf tournament is returning to North Carolina, and will be played at Pinehurst’s famed Donald Ross-designed No. 2 course.

Whether you’re a seasoned attendee or a first-timer, here’s everything you need to know to make the most of your U.S. Open experience:

Tickets

If you haven’t snagged your tickets yet, do it now! The U.S. Open won’t return to Pinehurst until 2029, so head to the U.S. Open Tickets page to secure your spot.

Your tickets will be digital, so download the USGA mobile app on your iOS or Android device. Once logged in, tap the ticket icon, select “My Tickets” and follow the prompts to access your tickets. Don’t forget to have your QR code ready at the gate! Screenshots will not be accepted.

A link to the USGA Mobile Ticket Guide can be found here.

How to get there by train

Getting to Pinehurst will be a breeze this year, thanks to the “Open Express.” This alternative from the N.C. Department of Transportation and Amtrak will provide trains from Raleigh and Cary to Pinehurst each day from June 13-16.

These trains drop you off right near the Pinehurst No. 2 golf course, where the tournament will take place. Tickets are $25 each way and can be purchased in advance at Amtrak’s website. Type or select “Pinehurst NC” and either Raleigh or Cary when choosing your origin and destination.

The train leaves Raleigh Union Station at 7 a.m. and Cary at 7:15 a.m., arriving in Pinehurst around 9 a.m. The return trip departs Pinehurst at 6:35 p.m., stopping in Cary at 8:30 p.m. before arriving back to Raleigh by 8:45 p.m. Cost is $25 each way. It’s a stress-free and scenic way to get to the tournament.

How to get there by car

If you prefer to drive, Pinehurst is roughly 70 miles southwest of Raleigh, about a 1.5-hour drive. From Charlotte, it’s about a 2-hour drive.

Parking can be tricky with 250,000 spectators expected to attend. Thankfully, there are two complimentary public parking lots with shuttle service to the course. The Red Lot is to the north, while the Blue Lot is to the south.

According to the Pilot newspaper in Southern Pines, the following directions should be followed:

Fans traveling from points north and using U.S. 1 southbound should exit onto U.S. 15-501 South in Sanford and follow signage to the Red Lot.

Fans traveling from points north using Interstate 73-74/U.S. 220 southbound should exit onto N.C. 211 East and follow signage to the Red Lot.

Fans traveling from points west using N.C. 24-27 eastbound should proceed to Interstate 73-74 South and follow signage to the Red Lot.

Fans traveling from points south using U.S. 1 northbound should follow trail signage to the Blue Lot.

From Interstate 95, fans should take Exit 31 in St. Pauls for N.C. 20 West and follow trail signage to the Blue Lot.

Fans traveling from points west using the U.S. 74 East Bypass should proceed to U.S. 1 North and follow signage to the Blue Lot.

Check out the U.S. Open Fan Guide for specific locations, maps and addresses. If you’re using rideshare services like Uber or Lyft, they will drop you off at a designated area near Midland Road (NC-2), which is a short walk from Gate 6.

Where to stay

Accommodations are in high demand. If you’re still looking for a place to stay, the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has a list of options with limited availability this upcoming week.

These include 1878 Bed and Breakfast, Airport RV Park, Amerivu Inn & Suites Aberdeen or Cardinal Park.

Pinehurst: Beyond the greens

While golf is obviously the main event, there’s plenty to do in Pinehurst and the surrounding areas. Check out the new Golf House Pinehurst, which includes the World Golf Hall of Fame, or stroll through the quaint village of Pinehurst.

If you’re into craft beer, don’t miss the Sandhills Pour Tour, where you can get a passport and collect stamps as you visit local breweries. The area offers everything from Southern comfort food to fine dining and local favorites like the North & South Bar for a post-game bourbon or whiskey.

Final tips: Making the most of your day

Arrive early: Whether you’re driving or opting for the train, getting an early start can help you beat the crowds.

Dress comfortably: Temperatures will get up into the 90s this week, so wear lightweight clothing and comfortable shoes.

Stay hydrated: Bring a reusable water bottle (check the fan guide for rules on what’s allowed) to use throughout the day.

Download the USGA app: It’s your go-to source for interactive maps, event schedules, live streaming and real-time updates.