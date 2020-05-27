Tom Brady really is intent on starting a new life in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers quarterback already parted ways with his Brookline, Mass., home after leaving the New England Patriots in free agency. Now, Brady is putting his car up for sale.

This isn't just any car, of course: Brady is selling his 2017 stretched Cadillac Escalade ESV, which was custom-designed by Becker Automotive Design and cost the QB a cool $350,000.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

What does $350,000 get you in a car? Well, it's 20 feet long, and the inside essentially feels like a stretch limousine, with two "6-way electric reclining VIP seats with electric leg rests," two "aviation style folding tables hand veneered in a burl wood finish" and two television screens: one a 32-inch HD LCD screen and the other a 12-inch rear screen.

Here's a video "tour" of Brady's ride, because that's a thing:

In fact, the ex-Patriots QB loved his car so much that he even made a statement about it, claiming it actually helped boost his productivity.

"Parting ways with my Becker ESV won't be easy," Brady said, via Becker's website. "From day one it became my sanctuary from the outside noise. I took pride in picking out all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug.

"With such limited time in my busy schedule the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my play book, make phone calls and be with my family. Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down. I hope the next owner will take great care of her; she will always be a part of the Brady family."

Story continues

There you have it: Patriots fans have a 2017 Escalade in part to thank for the team's Super Bowl LIII victory.

The Cadillac is currently going for $300,000, so if Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham wants to spend half of his rookie signing bonus, the wheels are all his.

Want Tom Brady's old car? QB is selling tricked-out Cadillac Escalade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston