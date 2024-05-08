Want Timberwolves playoff tickets? So does everyone else

Resale tickets are available for Timberwolves playoff games following their win in Denver on Monday night, but scoring seats for the next home game will not be cheap.

The Timberwolves blew out the Nuggets 106-80 on Monday, effectively destroying the best team in the NBA last year. Game 3 of the series is Friday night at Target Center.

"This is the most sought-after ticket I've ever seen in our 30 years here," Michael Nowakowski, owner of Ticket King in Minneapolis, said on Tuesday. The Wolves looked good from the start of Monday night's game, and Nowakowski said within 10 minutes of the game starting, the resale website started going crazy. It's been rocking and rolling ever since, he said, with thousands of tickets sold since.

Resale tickets are the only option left for Friday, and prices are at a premium. Nosebleed seats are running at least $300, and getting closer gets even more pricey: Expect to be out about $1,000 to sit in the lower bowl.

If you've really got it like that, you can spend anywhere from $4,000 to $17,000 per ticket to sit courtside. Eras Tour, what?

Minnesota sports fans are starved for a winning team in any sport. "They want something to cheer for, they want someone to follow, and the Timberwolves are giving them that," Nowakowski said.

Tickets for each of the upcoming scheduled games Friday, Sunday and next Monday (if necessary) are labeled "selling fast" on ticket resale website StubHub. There's a notice across the top of the site's Timberwolves page stating it has sold more than 250 tickets for the team in the past day.

While ticket prices sometimes fall as games approach, Nowakowski predicted that in this case prices will keep ticking up as Friday approaches, and the number of available seats keeps falling short of demand.