Want to get tickets to watch NKU baseball in Knoxville regional? Get in line or pay a lot
Resellers are batting a thousand as tickets prices skyrocket to see the No. 1 seed Tennessee baseball team host NCAA regional games.
When it was announced Knoxville was a regional host site, season ticket holders got the first shot at tickets and scooped up every one available. Tickets on the resale market are all over the board, but expect to pay hundreds of dollars to get a seat at Lindsey Nelson Stadium for the Vols games.
There is good news if you're willing to take a chance. Five hundred single-game standing room only tickets will be released 90 minutes before the first pitch of each regional game. Alos, the first 300 students on hand at the stadium will get in free for each game.
If you want to lock down a spot, pull out your wallet. Stubhub has several resale tickets around $100 for standing room, with seats going for $350 and higher.
Seat Geek has tickets listed with the cheapest at $126 for standing room and the highest at over $570 for a seat. Ticketmaster has more resale tickets with one just over $100 for standing room and most bertween $178-$400 for seats, with the highest at $600. Vivid Seats has tickets for around $100 for standing room and up to $499 for a seat. Finally, Ticket Jungle has resale tickets under $150 for standing room, around $200 or higher for a seat with the highest over $1,400.
Resale ticket prices are as of May 29.
Knoxville Regional baseball tournament bracket, schedule
All times Eastern
Friday
No. 2 Southern Mississippi (41-18) vs. No. 3 Indiana (32-24-1), 1 p.m.
No. 1 Tennessee (50-11) vs. No. 4 Northern Kentucky (35-22), 7 p.m.
Knoxville sports bars to watch baseball
Want to gather with other fans in Knoxville to watch the games? Here are some popular places to try.
Yee-Haw Brewing Co. - 745 N. Broadway
Schulz Brau Brewing Company - 126 Bernard Ave.
Sky Box Sports Bar and Grill - 415 S. Gay St.
Fieldhouse Social - 2525 University Commons Way
Old City Sports Bar - 106 S. Central St.
Tommy Trent's Sports Saloon - 36 Market Square
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux - 7621 Kingston Pike
Soccer Taco - 9 Market Square, 6701 Kingston Pike, 2031 Thunderhead Road
Peyton's Place - 5210 Schubert Road
Saloon 16 - 1706 Cumberland Ave.
The Local Smokey - 404 Williams St.
Southside Garage - 1014 Sevier Ave.
