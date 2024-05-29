Want to get tickets to watch NKU baseball in Knoxville regional? Get in line or pay a lot

Resellers are batting a thousand as tickets prices skyrocket to see the No. 1 seed Tennessee baseball team host NCAA regional games.

When it was announced Knoxville was a regional host site, season ticket holders got the first shot at tickets and scooped up every one available. Tickets on the resale market are all over the board, but expect to pay hundreds of dollars to get a seat at Lindsey Nelson Stadium for the Vols games.

Tennessee Volunteers first baseman Blake Burke (25) runs after hitting a grand slam against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, May 17, 2024.

'We believe in what we have': NKU baseball ready for top-seed Tennessee in NCAA tourney

NCAA Division I baseball tournament: Where to watch Greater Cincinnati players

There is good news if you're willing to take a chance. Five hundred single-game standing room only tickets will be released 90 minutes before the first pitch of each regional game. Alos, the first 300 students on hand at the stadium will get in free for each game.

If you want to lock down a spot, pull out your wallet. Stubhub has several resale tickets around $100 for standing room, with seats going for $350 and higher.

Seat Geek has tickets listed with the cheapest at $126 for standing room and the highest at over $570 for a seat. Ticketmaster has more resale tickets with one just over $100 for standing room and most bertween $178-$400 for seats, with the highest at $600. Vivid Seats has tickets for around $100 for standing room and up to $499 for a seat. Finally, Ticket Jungle has resale tickets under $150 for standing room, around $200 or higher for a seat with the highest over $1,400.

Resale ticket prices are as of May 29.

Knoxville Regional baseball tournament bracket, schedule

All times Eastern

Friday

No. 2 Southern Mississippi (41-18) vs. No. 3 Indiana (32-24-1), 1 p.m.

No. 1 Tennessee (50-11) vs. No. 4 Northern Kentucky (35-22), 7 p.m.

Liam McFadden-Ackman and the NKU baseball team will face top-seeded Tennessee on Friday.

Knoxville sports bars to watch baseball

Want to gather with other fans in Knoxville to watch the games? Here are some popular places to try.

Keenan Thomas is a higher education reporter. Email keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter @specialk2real.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing to knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville regional tickets: How to get into NCAA baseball tournament