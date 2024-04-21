'We want to stay in title race'

[Getty Images]

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp added to Match of the Day: "Fulham usually cause us more problems so it was a good performance at the right moment.

"We want to stay in that race, that's clear. Arsenal won yesterday, Manchester City will win their game in hand, so we have to win games and that's what we'll try [to do].

"For 80 minutes we played a really good game. I didn't like the last 10 minutes of the first half and they got the goal. But that's alright because I loved the second half.

"We could show again what we did really well in the first half - we kept the ball, created, and scored some good goals. We had some good chances on top of that too. We made some changes and the boys did really well."

On making six changes: "I said before the game that I hate thinking about the game after the game [we play next], but that's how it is. We play in another three days so let's see who lines up there."

On key players returning from injury: "The other boys did well in that period but it's good to have them back."