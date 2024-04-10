'I want to be starting games' - Elliott

[Getty Images]

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott says the club's players "want to give everything back" to outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp by winning the Europa League.

If the Reds reach the final on 22 May it will be the German's final match in charge of the club, and he will have a chance to win the only trophy he is yet to lift in England.

"With the gaffer leaving at the end of the season, winning it would be the best possible way for that to end," Elliott said in his pre-match news conference before Thursday's quarter final first leg against Atalanta.

"We as players will be doing everything we can for that to happen and we want to give everything back to him.

"He's been so influential in all our careers."

Elliott has featured largely as a substitute in the Premier League this season - with 21 of his 27 appearances from the bench - but has started seven of the Reds' eight Europa League games so far and is keen to force his way in Klopp's starting XI.

"It's just about making sure I'm analysing the game and working out where I can exploit different teams," he added.

"I look for areas I can get myself into and attack that way. But frankly, I want to be starting games. I want to be the player that's walking out, not coming on.

"It doesn't mean I'm not grateful. I'm always grateful for every opportunity in the shirt but it's about kicking on and getting myself a starting place in that team and I'm working very hard to make that happen for myself.

"I know I'm still young but I'm not a kid, I'm a man. I've had to grow up quickly so I am taking that responsibility into my own hands. If that means knocking on the gaffer's door then I'll do it.

"But at the same time I know I need to be patient and wait my turn but when I get those chances, I will take them."