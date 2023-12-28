'We want to stamp our legacy in Ole Miss history': Dart, Rebels proud of season but want more

Dec. 28—ATLANTA — Given where Ole Miss was sitting a year ago, Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart and his teammates couldn't be prouder of how far they have all come.

Dart, sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins and senior wide receiver Jordan Watkins all came to Ole Miss in January of 2022. The Rebels started the 2022 season 7-0 before losing five of six games, including the last four in a row. The finale took place last December in the Texas Bowl, a 42-25 defeat at the hands of Texas Tech.

Ole Miss never forgot that brutal ending to last season, and it's been a driving force behind the Rebels' 2023 resurgence. Sitting in front of media at a Peach Bowl media availability Thursday, Dart, Watkins and Judkins took a moment to realize how far they've come.

"I'm super proud of this squad. It was disappointing how we ended off things last year. It really ate at us this off-season," Dart said. "We took accountability of our actions throughout the season and even in-season, had a lot of big guys step up in leadership roles, and I'm super proud of where we're at right now. I think I can speak for everybody that we want to stamp our legacy in Ole Miss history. So we feel like we're not done yet."

The No. 11 Rebels (10-2, 6-2 SEC) face No. 10 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 SEC) in the Peach Bowl Saturday. It marks the second New Year's Six bowl game for the Rebels in three years. With a win, Ole Miss would secure its first 11-win season in program history.

Ole Miss lost to Alabama, who is now in the College Football Playoff, and Georgia, the two-time defending national champions. The matchup at the Crimson Tide opened SEC play, while the game at Georgia was the Rebels' third-to-last game of the regular season. Those losses hurt, but offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. said the way the Rebels were able to bounce back immediately after — particularly a thrilling 55-49 win over LSU the week after losing to Alabama.

"Seeing our guys bounce back from the loss against Alabama, and to come out and play the way that we did, I think that really speaks to the resilience that we have as a football team," Weis said. "As an offense, so that was cool."

Senior Tre Harris, a Louisiana native who began his career at Louisiana Tech before transferring to Ole Miss prior to this season, scored the game-winning touchdown against LSU with 39 seconds to play. As a former two-star recruit who grew up watching major college bowl games, the opportunity to play in the Peach Bowl is one is isn't taking for granted.

"It's surreal. ... We grew up watching games like this, and to finally be a part of it, it's a huge honor to be part of a game like this. It's a dream come true," Harris said. "We all want to go out there and play in the big games, and to be able to do that is huge for me, especially for me and my career and everyone else on this team."

Dart still weighing his options on future

Dart, who is draft eligible and is free to transfer again and play next year with the NCAA's latest injunction, reiterated to reporters Thursday that he has not made a decision on his future yet. He said the announced returns of receivers Tre Harris and Watkins and tight end Caden Prieskorn are "definitely a factor that you look into."

