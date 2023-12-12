'I want to be a sponge': New Arkansas football quarterback Taylen Green eager to work with Bobby Petrino

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Taylen Green spent more than two hours watching film with Arkansas football offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino during his official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

It took just five minutes for Green to realize he wanted to play for the Razorbacks' legendary coach.

"The knowledge that he has about football was obvious right away," Green told the Southwest Times Record Monday night. "He doesn't have to say a lot, because the evidence speaks for itself, but when he does talk ball you have to listen. I want to be a sponge. Absorb everything and let's get to work."

Green, who entered the transfer portal last week after two strong years at Boise State, announced his commitment to the Razorbacks Monday. He will come to Fayetteville in January and compete to be the Arkansas starting quarterback in 2024.

Green threw for 1,752 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions this season, helping lead Boise State to a Mountain West title. In 2022, he was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year with 2,042 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. The dual-threat also had 1,024 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns across his two seasons with the Broncos.

”I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my loving eye on you.“

Psalms 32:8 NIV 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/41ZHcAHPYX — Taylen Green (@taylengreen17) December 11, 2023

Green took his visit to Fayetteville this weekend with his mother and father. After some quick discussions that included a phone call with his grandparents, Green let Petrino know Saturday that he would be playing for the Hogs next season.

It might seem strange to commit to an offensive coordinator instead of the head coach, but that's the effect of Petrino, and Green made sure to give head coach Sam Pittman a moment to savor the recruiting win.

Boise State's Taylen Green (10) runs with the ball during the game between University of Memphis and Boise State University in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

"I told Coach Petrino to keep it a secret I want to tell Coach Pittman," Green said. "I wanted to tell him at our meeting on Sunday. They both were excited and my family was ecstatic."

In addition to his adoration for the coaches, Green said he enjoyed his time in Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas campus. After spending the last three years in Idaho, the area reminded him of home in Lewisville, Texas, and he's thrilled that his family will be able to attend all of his home games in 2024.

His Texas roots also provide plenty of connections throughout the roster, and there's a longstanding relationship already formed with cornerback Jaylon Braxton. Green said the two Texas natives ran track together even before high school.

There is no guarantee that Green slots in as the Razorbacks' starting quarterback in 2024. KJ Jefferson still hasn't announced what his plans are for next year, and Jacolby Criswell will provide competition if Jefferson does move on. Freshman Malachi Singleton made strong impressions during fall camp and will also be a factor.

But Green is ready to compete. A spiritual man who loves to lead, Green takes great pride in self-improvement. It's how he went from a three-star prospect to a starting quarterback, and now a high-profile transfer into the SEC.

"Small details bring big rewards," he said. "I'm just ready to work with tough coaches who don't sugarcoat things and demand focus. I want to be a student of the game all offseason and then help us score a lot of points and win a lot of games."

After the struggles of 2023, Arkansas football would love if Green's arrival yields the type of big rewards he envisions.

