Want a sneak peak of the 2023 Florida football team? Here's how to catch a Gators practice

Florida football fans can get a sneak peek of the start of season two under head coach Billy Napier at an open practice to be held next Saturday, Aug. 5 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. inside The Swamp.

Admission is free. Gates will open at 2 p.m. and fans can enter through Gate 1 and 6. Gate 18 will serve as the only exit point at the end of practice.

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium’s gameday prohibited items and clear bag policy will be in effect for the open practice. Fans can become familiar with the list of prohibited items by clicking here.

Select concessions stands will be open, as snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. Additionally, the Gators Sportshop will be open near Gate 9.

Restrooms will be open throughout the main concourse of the stadium.'

The Gators open fall camp on Sunday and will hold their first practice on Monday to prepare for their season opener on Aug. 31 at Utah.

Florida Victorious NIL event to follow

Following the practice, Florida Victorious, UF's exclusive NIL arm, will hold an autograph session for its members.

The session will begin at 4:30 p.m. and last 45 minutes. Florida Victorious members will be granted field access for themselves and one guest of age 12 or under via the north end zone near Gate 7. Fans will find offense players on the west side of the field, and defense players and special teams on the east side. Members are permitted to bring one item of memorabilia to be signed.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: See Florida Gators football open practice at The Swamp